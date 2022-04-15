Bullet Club fighting faction warfare in Impact

The Bullet Club reminded the wrestling world of a very important lesson. If you mess in their business, expect a receipt. The Bullet Club came to collect from Honor No More in Impact.

The Honor No More crew of former ROH misfits includes Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Vincent, PCO, and Kenny King. A few weeks ago, Taven and Bennett took it upon themselves to interfere when the Good Brothers were challenging to regain the Impact tag titles from Violent by Design. OGK became physically involved costing the Good Brothers their chance at gold.

Fast forward to the Thursday night (Apr. 14) edition of Impact Wrestling, Honor No More was cutting a promo trashing the fickle Philadelphia fans when the Bullet Club interrupted. “Switchblade” Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Chris Bey jogged the memory of the Good Brothers’ history with the OGK. Taven & Bennett won the IWGP World Tag Team Championship from Anderson & Gallows in 2015. The Good Brothers had the last laugh winning the belts back in that same year. It was time to renew the hostilities.

The Bullet Club gave a Too Sweet then marched to the ring. Chaos ensued and fisticuffs erupted. Faction warfare!

As the brawl hit the floor, PCO took to the air for a flying cannonball onto the pile of humanity below.

Impact is striking while the iron is hot to deliver an 8-man tag next week between the Bullet Club and Honor No More.

This is a smart move by Impact mashing these two factions together for warfare. It is a fun way to revisit history and also produce new chapters in feud.

Are you siding with the Bullet Club or Honor No More in this faction war?