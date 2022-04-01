Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns rematch contains controversy again on Impact

“Switchblade” Jay White & Chris Bey of the Bullet Club sought to right the wrong of losing to Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns in a rematch on Thursday night’s edition of Impact Wrestling. The finish was clear this time, but a cloud of controversy still looms when deciding which team is better.

In round one of this tag team rivalry, MCMG earned a controversial three-count just as White busted in to break the pin. The referee judged that White was late and awarded the win to MCMG. Sabin and Shelley aimed to prove their success was no fluke to show why they are the best tag team to ever live.

Check out what the Motor City Machine Guns have to say before they go head to head with Bullet Club tonight!@SuperChrisSabin @fakekinkade #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zhm2fBhkH0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2022

The TV main event was a gem of a bout with counters aplenty and teamwork shining bright.

There were several close call pinfalls. Bey kicked out of a side powerslam cutter combo. Shelley broke the cover from the Bullet Club stealing an MCMG signature suplex and diving splash combo. They called back to the first match with a Skull and Bones by MCMG. Shelley tackled White to prevent a break, but Bey managed to kick out instead. MCMG connected on a powerbomb sliced bread combo, which Bey made the save on the pin.

One pinfall that wasn’t interrupted was Sabin rolling up Bey for a clear three. Unfortunately, the referee was occupied with bickering at White, so he completely missed the call adding controversy to the discussion.

In the end, Bey escaped a Cradle Shock from Sabin. White came from behind for a half-and-half suplex. Bey seized the moment for the Art of Finesse springboard cutter. White made sure to hold onto Shelley, so Bey could lock down the winning pin.

The Bullet Club and MCMG put on a very entertaining contest, however, the question still remains in mind which team is truly better. Bring on the rubber match. In the meantime, we’ll have to settle with White battling Sabin in one-on-one action at Impact Wrestling: Multiverse of Matches on Friday, April 1.

The advertised card for Impact Wrestling: Multiverse of Matches includes:

Josh Alexander & JONAH vs. Moose & PCO

Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona vs. Mickie James & Nick Aldis

Good Brothers vs. Briscoe Brothers

Eddie Edwards vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Chris Sabin vs. “Switchblade” Jay White

Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Vincent vs. Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian vs. Jordynne Grace

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost vs. Rosemary & Havok

Alex Shelley vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge (open challenge for AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or ROH Women’s World Championship)

The broadcast will air through Fite TV.

Do you want more of the feud between the Bullet Club and the Motor City Machine Guns?