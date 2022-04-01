Rosemary wins number one contender battle royal for Impact Knockouts Championship

Rosemary is one step away from becoming a two-time Knockouts champion. She earned a title shot by surviving a battle royal during Impact Wrestling. The toughest part is yet to come when Rosemary challenges Tasha Steelz for the Impact Knockouts Championship at the Rebellion PPV on April 23.

The Demon Assassin competed against Alisha Edwards, Havok, Jessie McKay, Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, Savannah Evans, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, and Lady Frost in the #1 contender battle royal. Edwards was dumped first by Havok. Rosemary’s Decay pal was out next after numerous ladies teamed up to toss Havok out of the ring. McKay booted Dashwood off the apron as the third exit. Grace tossed Rayne, and Evans dumped McKay to set up a hoss showdown. Grace and Evans engaged in a brutal slap fight. Evans gained the advantage to boot Grace over the ropes. As Evans’ leg was caught up, Frost and Shaw took advantage to eliminate the powerhouse.

That left Rosemary, Frost, and Shaw as the final three. Rosemary struck first for a Sling Blade to Frost. Shaw connected on a superkick to Rosemary. Frost was back on her feet for a spinning kick to Shaw. Frost climbed the corner for an aerial attack, but Shaw knocked her down onto the apron. Shaw then pushed Rosemary over the ropes too. The Quintessential Diva assumed both were eliminated. When Shaw noticed Rosemary and Frost still on the apron, she charged forth. Shaw was pulled over, but Rosemary slickly hooked her leg on the rope to stay safe as the other two hit the floor.

Rosemary previously won the Knockouts Championship in 2016 and held the gold for 266 days.

The Rebellion card for April 23 currently has:

Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Rosemary

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Violent by Design (c) defending in an 8-team elimination challenge

Violent by Design (c) defending in an 8-team elimination challenge X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

