Chelsea Green won’t let a broken arm stop her from winning the NWA Women’s Championship

Chelsea Green broke her arm again. The Hot Mess has suffered from that malady in her time with NXT, WWE, and now Impact.

Green posted an x-ray of the break from her match against Deonna Purrazzo at Sacrifice.

Love this for me pic.twitter.com/Y707jC9H6R — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 7, 2022

Green isn’t one to take bad news lying down. Despite the pain, she is still focused on winning the NWA women’s title from Kamille in a three-way with Kylie Rae at the Crockett Cup event on March 20.

Imagine I win the title with one arm.

That’d be epic. I think I’ll go ahead & do that! https://t.co/yPLEer1yOf — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 7, 2022

Green even picked out new gear to go with her new cast and new championship.

As for Matt Cardona’s reaction to his beloved’s injury, the NWA worlds champ is over it.

Well wishes to Green’s recovery and attempt to kick Kamille’s ass. That will be no easy task. Maybe this latest break with be third time’s the charm, so she can rely on one of professional wrestling’s best cheating gimmicks. A titanium plate or loaded cast might be just what the doctor ordered. Imagine Green blasting Kamille like in the photo below, except with an added advantage.

Do you think Green will emerge victorious to become the new NWA women’s champ at the Crockett Cup?