Impact brings in NJPW favorite for Multiverse of Matches event

Impact is loading up their Multiverse of Matches special event for April 1 in Dallas, TX. They already made a major splash to lure Ring of Honor champions into tag team action when the Briscoes compete against the Good Brothers. Next up is a favorite from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Impact is calling in Tomohiro Ishii to face Eddie Edwards.

Among Ishii’s many career accomplishments, he is a 6-time NEVER Openweight Champion and former ROH World Television Champion.

Aside from the cool matchmaking for a first-time bout between the two, there are a couple of ways to look at this in terms of story. Impact could be punishing Edwards for his betrayal to the company when he joined the Honor No More crew of ROH hooligans. Ishii is a killer of a man. Just observe his debut in AEW to understand.

Another avenue could be playing into the multiverse concept. Who is to say we see crumbum Eddie? What if we see a different version of the man? The idea of the American Wolf going against the Japanese Stone Pitbull is quite appealing as well.

In addition, Impact announced an Ultimate X match and “Switchblade” Jay White versus Chris Sabin for the show.

IMPACT Wrestling: Multiverse of Matches is scheduled for viewing exclusively through Fite TV. Live tickets are currently on sale.