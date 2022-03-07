Impact Wrestling spoilers: Gunning for Bullet Club, Rebellion build, more!

Impact stuck around in Louisville, Kentucky after their Sacrifice streaming event to tape some television. After an eventful show featuring multiple title changes, there must have been some exciting stuff happening, right?

Let’s find out in these spoilers, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

- Raj Singh def. Omar Amir - Jordynne Grace def. Havok - Karl Anderson def. Deaner (taped for BTI). Good Brothers demand a rematch with Violent By Design for the Tag titles. - Josh Alexander was out for a promo, then interrupted and eventually jumped by Honor No More. Team Impact made the save. - Willie Mack def. Kenny King in a match where Honor No More and Team Impact were all barred from ringside. - Ace Austin def. John Skyler and Crazy Steve in a 3-Way Qualifier for a shot at X-Division champion Trey Miguel at Rebellion. Miguel was on commentary. - Mickie James, Chelsea Green & IInspiration def. The Influence, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans - Switchblade Jay White called out Alex Shelley for a “Too Sweet”. Shelley hits the stage for a verbal exchange, then is joined by Chris Sabin to set-up Motor City Machine Guns vs. a Bullet Club team of White & Chris Bey. - Eddie Edwards def. Rich Swann - Steve Maclin def. Rhino via pinfall with a spear - Bhupinder Guijar def. Larry D. W. Morrissey went after Brian Myers after the match, but Guijar threw Raj Singh at Morrissey and chaos ensued. - Deonna Purrazzo def. Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost in a 3-way Champ Champ challenge - JONAH def. Zicky Dice. Afterwards, PCO was stretchered in, sat up, and got into a pull-apart brawl with JONAH. - Masha Slamovich def. Arie Alexander - MCMG def. Jay White & Chris Bey - Josh Alexander def. Matt Taven

Staying hyped on the road to Rebellion?