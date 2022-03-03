Mickie James’ Knockouts Championship challenger revealed for Impact Sacrifice

The Impact card for Sacrifice on March 5 was full on the men’s side. After Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the Knockouts’ side added three matches to the festivities.

It all stemmed from Mickie James at the top with the Knockouts Championship. Last week, Gail Kim booked Chelsea Green versus Tasha Steelz as a #1 contender match. James wanted to be ringside for Green as support against enforcer Savannah Evans, but Green desired to do it alone. James was still front and center for the contest as she took a seat at the commentary table.

The match crescendoed with high drama to match the high stakes. Close pinfalls came off a curb stomp into the bottom turnbuckle by Green and a springboard bulldog by Steelz. As heels are wont to do, outside help encroached. Steelz distracted the referee as Green was on the floor. That opened the window for Evans to land a crushing big boot. James popped up out of her seat, however, commentary reminded the champ of Green wanting to achieve success solo. James stood pat to watch Steelz win on a frog splash.

Steelz will challenge James for the second time with the Knockouts Championship on the line. James won round one last month at No Surrender.

James isn’t the only women’s champion in the Impact locker room. Deonna Purrazzo holds the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and the ROH Women’s World Championship. In an effort to prove she is still queen of Impact, Purrazzo was benevolent enough to offer another Champ Champ Open Challenge for Sacrifice. Purrazzo is 3-0 in that gimmick with wins over Santana Garrett, Miranda Alize, and Lady Frost.

As Purrazzo was speaking, in walked Gisele Shaw. The Quintessential Diva took credit for Purrazzo’s win over Frost last week. Shaw claimed to soften up Frost in her win two weeks prior. Purrazzo scoffed at the arrogance then exited. When interviewer Gia Miller inquired about Shaw answering the Champ Champ Challenge, Lady Frost walked in to inform Shaw that they will have a rematch at Sacrifice.

Impact’s use of the Forbidden Door makes open challenges an intriguing moment of curiosity. Add in the recent news of Tony Khan buying ROH, and that adds a whole new level of possibilities to answer the call.

The Sacrifice card currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Heath

Moose (c) vs. Heath Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz

Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz Impact World Tag Team Championship: Good Brothers (c) vs. Violent by Design

Good Brothers (c) vs. Violent by Design X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something Knockouts Tag Team Championship: IInspiration (c) vs. Influence

IInspiration (c) vs. Influence AAA/ROH Champ Champ Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo (c)(c) vs. TBA

Deonna Purrazzo (c)(c) vs. TBA “Switchblade” Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino

JONAH vs. PCO

Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (pre-show)

Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost (pre-show)

Are you pumped for the rematch between Mickie James and Tasha Steelz? Who are you hoping to see answer Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge?