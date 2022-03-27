The lineup for Impact’s Multiverse of Matches special event had been a cool card with unique matches. That was until Impact scored a blockbuster mixed tag bout upping it to must-see level. Impact didn’t waste any time in delivering on the cross-promotional family feud to book Mickie James & Nick Aldis versus Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona for the April 1 show in Dallas, TX.

While Cardona and Aldis were feuding over the NWA Worlds Championship, Green and James seemed to be good friends not getting involved in the drama. That idea was torn to shreds Thursday night on Impact Wrestling. Mickie James competed in a street fight against Tasha Steelz in an effort to regain the Knockouts Championship (full match).

When Savannah Evans took control as Steelz’s heater, Green ran down to the ring. Instead of evening the odds, she took a seat and watched the destruction of James with a smile on her face. That signified the end of their supposed friendship. To make matters worse, Cardona ran in afterward for a cheap shot Radio Silence leg lariat to James. Green blasted her former pal with her arm cast to reveal the injury was fake.

Backstage after the bout, James was angry about her ‘little sister’ turning on her. Hardcore Country issued a threat that her husband is going to kick Cardona’s ass.

Aldis was not pleased with Cardona’s gloating of the attack on his wife.

Impact gave the fans what they want and made the match official. Mickie James & Nick Aldis will be fighting Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona at the Multiverse of Matches show.

Of all the side bouts during WrestleMania week, this one is my #1 choice as a fan. The feud has been built very well producing a strong desire to see James and Aldis prevail. The Cardonas are masters of the shit heel attitude, so you just know they’ll have a trick up their sleeves. It is unclear if these are mixed tag rules or intergender rules. Either way, asses will be kicked.

The card for Impact Wrestling: Multiverse of Matches includes:

Josh Alexander & JONAH vs. Moose & PCO

Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona vs. Mickie James & Nick Aldis

Good Brothers vs. Briscoe Brothers

Eddie Edwards vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Chris Sabin vs. “Switchblade” Jay White

Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Vincent vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Vincent vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost vs. Rosemary & Havok

Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost vs. Rosemary & Havok Alex Shelley vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge (open challenge for AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or ROH Women’s World Championship)

Tickets are currently available (here). The broadcast will air through Fite TV.

