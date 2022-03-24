ROH world champ makes surprise return to Impact

Ring of Honor world champion Jonathan Gresham returned to the Impact Zone during the Thursday night (Mar. 24) episode of Impact Wrestling, and he’s out for payback.

The last time we saw Gresham in Impact, his body was found knocked unconscious backstage. It turned out the perpetrator was that traitorous Eddie Edwards. Taking out Gresham was part of the story swerve of Edwards joining a band of ROH hooligans known as Honor No More.

During the latest episode of Impact Wrestling, Edwards had a match against another Forbidden Door visitor. He rumbled with Rocky Romero in a singles match for the first time in their careers.

Romero offered a handshake of honor, and Eddie declined. Romero took Edwards to the limit with a dangerous Diablo armbar. Edwards had a trick up his sleeve though. He countered the submission by placing his feet on the ropes to stack on top of Romero for the winning pin. Edwards has lost all honor, as demonstrated by that cheating win.

Adding insult, Edwards pulled a fast one after the match. He offered his hand for a shake claiming respect was earned. When Romero reached out, Edwards pulled away and attacked. Edwards aimed for a DDT. That’s when Gresham hit the ring as a surprise.

Gresham took charge for a springboard moonsault. Edwards bailed in retreat. Romero had beef with Gresham for some reason, but they smoothed it over with a handshake.

Impact announced that Gresham will wrestle Edwards at the Rebellion PPV on April 23. As of now, the ROH World Championship is not on the line. Gresham has a title unification bout against Bandido at ROH’s Supercard of Honor on April 1. If Gresham retains, then perhaps the belt will up for grabs against Edwards.

