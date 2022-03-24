Dog fight added to Impact Rebellion PPV

Impact is loading up their next PPV. The latest addition to Rebellion on April 23 doubles as a hoss fight and a dog fight. The Top Dog will collide with the Stone Pitbull.

NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii is coming to Impact to battle JONAH. The Top Dog broke the news during Impact Wrestling in a promo roaming his turf. Ishii versus JONAH will be the first time those two bruisers wrestle each other. Many view it as a dream match, but JONAH will make sure it is no dream for Ishii.

Before we get to Rebellion, both men have matches booked for Impact Wrestling: Multiverse of Matches on April 1. Ishii has a singles bout versus Eddie Edwards. JONAH will be in tag action continuing his feud with PCO. The Top Dog claimed to have broken the French Canadian Frankenstein’s neck, but PCO returned to Impact good as new last week. JONAH will team with Josh Alexander against PCO with Moose.

The Rebellion card for April 23 currently stands at:

Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander

X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Which hoss are you taking when JONAH rumbles with Ishii?