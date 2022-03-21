Impact Wrestling spoilers: Faction battles, World title build

Impact was in Philadelphia this weekend at the legendary 2300 (aka ECW) Arena to film television leading up to their April events, Multiverse of Matches in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend & the Rebellion PPV on April 23.

Details on Friday night’s taping are here. The Sat., Mar. 19 taping featured a beef between two groups with associations outside of Impact, and continued heat between the two men vying for the Impact World title. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Rhino & Heath def. Willie Mack & Rich Swann

- Madison Rayne def. Jessie McKay

- Jonathan Gresham def. Rocky Romero

- Deonna Purrazzo def. Willow Nightingale in the latest installment of her Champ Champ Challenge

- Alex Shelley def. Steve Maclin

- Members of Bullet Club and Honor No More had a confrontation in the ring

- Jonah def. PCO

- Tag champs Violent By Design def. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

- Digital Media champion Matt Cardona def. Little Guido

- Mahabali Shera def. a local competitor

- Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid def. Ace Austin & Speedball Mike Bailey. After the match, Bailey turned on Austin.

- Moose was out with his lawyer, RD Evans. He apologized for his recent actions regarding Josh Alexander and his family. This was a way to talk trash about Alexander, of course, and the World champ promised to show Josh’s family what a real man was. That brought out Alexander, and we got a pull-apart brawl with security & Scott D’Amore. The segment ended with the challenger hitting the C4 Spike on Moose off the apron and through a table.

- Bullet Club (Jay White, The Good Brothers & Chris Bey) def. Honor No More (Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)