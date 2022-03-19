Chelsea Green faked her arm injury

Chelsea Green pulled a fast one on the world. It turns out that her arm injury was fake as part of an evil ruse.

In a match against Deonna Purrazzo at Sacrifice last month, Purrazzo attacked Green’s wrist leading to victory. Impact put out a statement with a picture of Green wearing an arm cast.

Chelsea Green suffered an arm injury Saturday evening at Sacrifice in Louisville, KY. After seeking emergency medical attention, it was determined Chelsea has fractured her left radius. She will forego surgery and will undergo extensive physical therapy while casted. Stay locked in to Impact Wrestling for the future updates.

Impact ran with it to include as part of a storyline. Green participated the next evening in an 8-woman tag bout, but her teammates kept her at bay away from physicality for her own safety. Mickie James was reluctant to have Green watch her back against Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, because she couldn’t bare the thought of Green risking further injury.

Well, it turns out that Green’s cast was pure poppycock.

AND ALL YOU INTERNET TROLLS BELIEVED MY ARM WAS BROKEN!!! pic.twitter.com/1fpxQ8guHu — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 19, 2022

Green revealed the trick herself by taking off the cast after a photo shoot. She reveled in making so many look the fool.

UPDATED DIRT SHEET REPORT: Chelsea Green shocks the world. Fools all the marks into thinking she broke her arm. Proves the internet is fucking useless. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 19, 2022

Mild spoiler warning...

After this video from Green, you don’t need to read Impact spoilers of the taping Friday night to figure out Green plotted on backstabbing Mickie James. She teased it herself on camera.

I deserve an Oscar for this performance!!!

Watch ⁦@IMPACTWRESTLING⁩ this Thursday 8/7c on ⁦@AXSTV⁩ to see the downfall of Mickie James pic.twitter.com/njQbOSk1I7 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 19, 2022

The big question would be why, Chelsea, why. If Impact decides to fully embrace the Forbidden Door dipping into NWA storylines, then it could have something to do with their husbands fighting over the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Sunday night at the Crockett Cup event. Matt Cardona (Green’s husband) is set to defend the Ten Pounds of Gold against Nick Aldis (James’ husband). Impact has also told enough on their own that this twist could be the result of Green’s jealousy towards James’ success. Time will tell how Impact rolls with that story on TV.

Green has an opportunity to win NWA gold of her own when she competes against champion Kamille and challenger Kylie Rae in a three-way at the Crockett Cup on Sunday night.

KAMILLE IS SHAKING!!!!

I’ve got BOTH hands now https://t.co/0eYQLOaRvI — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 19, 2022

The Crockett Cup two-night event for March 19 & 20 airs through Fite TV. The next episode of Impact Wrestling airs Thursday night on AXS TV. Mickie James challenges Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship in a street fight. That’s when Green is plugging to view her betrayal of James.

Did you fall for Chelsea Green’s tricks? Does this ploy interest you in checking out Impact on Thursday night?