Impact Wrestling spoilers: Two wild title matches

Impact is in Philadelphia this weekend at the legendary 2300 (aka ECW) Arena to film television leading up to their April events, Multiverse of Matches in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend & the Rebellion PPV on April 23.

The Fri., Mar. 18 taping featured two title matches, and determined some future challengers. Here’s the spoilers (which include material for both BTI and Impact), courtesy of PWInsider & Impact Asylum:

- Mahabali Shera (w/ Raj Singh) def. Crazzy Steve

- Black Taurus def. Deaner

- Josh Alexander promo that referenced World champion Moose’s visit to Alexander’s house from the Mar. 17 Impact. This led to a physical interaction, and the challenger standing tall.

- Speedball Mike Bailey def. Laredo Kid and Willie Mack in a qualifier for Rebellion’s X-Division title match

- Steve Macklin def. Heath Miller. Rhino hit Maclin with the Gore afterward to pop the Philly faithful.

- Eddie Edwards def. Rocky Romero. Jonathan Gresham saved Romero from an Honor No More beatdown.

- Tasha Steelz def. Mickie James to retain the Knockouts title in a Street Fight. This was naturally described as a wild match. Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona got involved, with both brawling with James at various points.

- Jonathan Gresham promo, where he indicated he’s working Rebellion.

- Jonathan Gresham def. Kenny King. Sounds like Romero returned the favor and saved the ROH champ from Honor No More in the aftermath.

- Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger were out for a segment (the “Chump Chump Challenge”?), and ended up getting squashed by Good Brothers, who then cut a promo on getting the Tag belts back. Some or all of this may have just been for the live crowd.

- Josh Alexander def. Madman Fulton, “breaking” Fulton’s ankle Kurt Angle style with the Ankle Lock

- Rosemary won a battle royal for a future Knockouts title shot

- Bhuphinder Guffar def. Aiden Prince. W. Morrissey came out to get his hands on Brian Meyers, who was at commentary, but ended up taking out Prince instead.

- Bullet Club (Jay White & Chris Bey) def. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) in what was described as a very good match.

- Masha Slamovich def. Abby Janes

- Violent by Design def. The Good Brothers in a Lumberjack match to retain the Tag titles. Bullet Club and Honor No More were the lumberjacks, with the latter helping Eric Young’s squad win. BC stood tall in post-match brawl, but it’s unclear if that was for TV or just to send the crowd home happy.