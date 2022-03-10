Bullet Club leader accepts challenge against reuniting Impact tag team

Bullet Club leader “Switchblade” Jay White was feeling fine after defeating mentor Alex Shelley at Sacrifice. He won that battle, but the war isn’t over.

After the contest, Shelley offered a handshake out of respect. White declined. In a post-match interview, White explained it was nothing personal. Just business. Since it was business, he wasn’t going to waste any more time shaking Shelley’s hand.

During the Thursday edition of Impact Wrestling, White shot off his mouth with Bullet Club brothers watching his back. Switchblade sarcastically invited Shelley to the ring for a Too Sweet.

Shelley wasn’t interested in the salute. He was hurt about White not shaking his hand as former friends. White explained that he has become a different man in order to achieve greatness in a short amount of time. White claimed to be the catalyst of professional wrestling. Everything happens because of him.

Shelley countered that his fingerprints are all over the industry, including “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in NJPW and the Young Bucks in AEW. Shelley continued with a death blow. “You want to talk about how everything in pro wrestling happens because of you? Little brother, you happened because of me.”

Chris Bey burst in to point out that Shelley was outnumbered. Shelley was not shaken by the threat. Whenever he is in Impact, he is never alone. Chris Sabin stepped on stage for a reunion of the Motor City Machine Guns.

Sabin challenged White and Bey to tag team action, and the match was made for next week.

The Motor City Machine Guns are two-time Impact tag champs as well as having held tag belts in ROH and NJPW. Their Impact title wins were ten years apart in 2010 and 2020. It has been over one year since their last bout as a unit in Impact.

Whatever the outcome of MCMG against Bullet Club, Impact has already announced a singles duel between Sabin and White at the Multiverse of Matches event on April 1.

Did you pop for the reunion of the Motor City Machine Guns?