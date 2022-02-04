Impact lands coach Lance Storm, targets Super Bowl winner Sean Payton

The National Football League aren’t the only ones going through the coaching carousel right now. Impact Wrestling is making moves and targeting a Super Bowl winner.

Impact’s first coaching hire was announced Thursday night. Lance Storm will be on board for the return of Gut Check. Storm will be running the tryout along with John E. Bravo at the Arnold Classic on March 6 in Columbus, OH.

Gut Check is Impact’s version of WWE Tough Enough, where they find promising prospects to develop into wrestling superstars. The winner will be rewarded with a developmental contract. Storm is an outstanding hire for the job. He has a keen eye for talent and a reputation as one of the best trainers in the world.

Impact isn’t content to sit on their laurels with landing Storm. They are also on the prowl for a Super Bowl winning coach. Impact offered Sean Payton a head coaching job for their shows in New Orleans on February 19 and February 20.

Payton led the New Orleans Saint to victory in Super Bowl XLIV. He recently retired from the Saints.

Impact is smartly pouncing for publicity, like when they offered NY Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson an honorary role. It sounds like Impact doesn’t know what they would do with Payton just yet. They made a point to mention that full responsibilities as coach were not announced. Aside from the harmless cheekiness of pursuing Payton, Impact would also plan on donating to the Son Of A Saint charity for fatherless boys. Even if Payton doesn’t accept the offer, Impact is still doing work with Son Of A Saint.

The press release states:

IMPACT World Champion Moose and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will be visiting with Son Of A Saint mentees on February 9th and a group of the Son Of A Saint youngsters will be attending the IMPACT show on February 20th.

