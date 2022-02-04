Matt Cardona congratulates Vince McMahon on their shared success

Matt Cardona is champion of the world... wide web. He won the Impact Digital Media Championship from Jordynne Grace on Thursday night’s Impact Wrestling. Since you are reading this on the internet, that means Cardona is your champion too.

The internet reacted appropriately with Cardona trending on Twitter. The man of the hour also noticed his former boss on the list and congratulated Vince McMahon for their shared success.

I become the NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING Digital Media WORLD Champ…



And @VinceMcMahon & I are TRENDING! We did it VINCE!!! pic.twitter.com/xN0hl9wjqx — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 4, 2022

Vince had a notable day with the announcement of WWE generating more than $1 billion in revenue. He was also a topic of conversation due to reports of Shane McMahon being ‘let go’ by WWE.

Back to Cardona’s moment of glory, he put over Grace as his toughest opponent. He did what he had to do to win, which included hitting her with a steel chair.

I’ve been in the ring with everyone from @roryfox_ to @RicFlairNatrBoy…@JordynneGrace has been my toughest opponent!



I did what I had to do to win!



I’m the NNNEEEWWW @impactwrestling Digital Media WORLD Champ!#ImpactOnAXSTV pic.twitter.com/p6kZOsVYey — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 4, 2022

All that matters is Cardona considers himself a world champion. For clarification, he is pushing the title as a world championship even though it is technically not in the full name of the Impact Digital Media Championship.

Cardona isn’t taking any flak for how he won, especially from the notorious Hebner family.

YOUR DAD SCREWED BRET! https://t.co/s8rSsW5NvI — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 4, 2022

Grace screwed Grace. Cardona claimed that she jumped into the foreign object.

I think she jumped into it https://t.co/eee4577FHn — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 4, 2022

In hindsight, Grace realized she should have changed strategies.

I even busted out the lucha… should have just punched him in the dick https://t.co/jbGA6mZ9ZF — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 4, 2022

Let’s hope Impact gives Cardona proper respect for a full celebration as a world champ.