Bullet Club booked for two prime matches at Impact No Surrender

The Bullet Club arrived with their heavy hitters last week in Impact. “Switchblade” Jay White, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa showed up to assist Chris Bey. The Guerrillas of Destiny also made a clear statement that they are gunning to take the Impact tag titles from the Good Brothers.

The Bullet Club is back in @IMPACTWRESTLING and they want the IMPACT World Tag Team titles! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/gxPGue6dgL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 31, 2022

On Thursday night’s main event for Impact Wrestling, the Bullet Club foursome was booked against Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Jake Something. The Bullet Club entered with style and swagger.

G.O.D. made good on their promise to steal the Good Brother’s Magic Killer maneuver.

The Impact squad gave the Bullet Club a run for their money. Madman and Jake were powerhouses, while Ace and Speedball used quickness. Ace and Madman ignored Jake for much of the match, and that dissension spoiled any chance at winning.

Down the stretch, the Bullet Club showed great teamwork. Bey was saved as Jake was running wild on a hot tag. White came from behind for a half nelson suplex to Jake. G.O.D. held Jake upright so Bey could connect on his springboard cutter finisher to earn the winning pin.

The Bullet Club celebrated with the Too Sweet salute. That’s when the Good Brothers and Violent by Design rushed the ring for a brawl. Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner had the upper hand as the show went off the air.

The Bullet Club was standing tall as we went off the air before VBD attacked them from behind with The Good Brothers! All hell is breaking loose on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/smkMTxh7Ib — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 4, 2022

After the broadcast, Scott D’Amore booked two prime matches for the Bullet Club at No Surrender on February 19. D’Amore sarcastically rewarded the Good Brothers with a bout against G.O.D. for the Impact tag titles. He also banned Violent by Design from ringside and added Eric Young versus Jay White in singles action.

.@ScottDAmore just made 2 huge matches official for #NoSurrender!



The Good Brothers will face G.O.D for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships and @TheEricYoung will go head to head to with Bullet Club leader @JayWhiteNZ! @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/UaL4rkpY0F — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 4, 2022

Good Brothers versus G.O.D. has been a long time in the making, and now Impact is delivering the goods. White versus Young is a pretty sweet bonus match on top of that.

The advertised card for No Surrender on February 19 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. W. Morrissey

Moose (c) vs. W. Morrissey Knockouts World Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz

Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz Impact World Tag Team Championship: Good Brothers (c) vs. G.O.D.

Good Brothers (c) vs. G.O.D. Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO, & Kenny King) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, & Rhino)

Eric Young vs. “Switchblade” Jay White

Have you been satisfied with the Impact build for Good Brothers versus G.O.D.? How does the No Surrender card stack up to your eye so far?