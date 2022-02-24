Bullet Club leader Jay White shed dead weight by dumping G.O.D.

“Switchblade” Jay White shocked the world when he chose the Good Brothers over the Guerrillas of Destiny at No Surrender. The Bullet Club leader explained his reasons during Impact Wrestling (Feb. 24, 2022).

White said it wasn’t personal to stab Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa in the back. It was strictly business. He had to shed the dead weight of G.O.D. They weren’t up to the standard White needs for the Bullet Club to reach new heights. G.O.D. is out of the Bullet Club, and the Good Brothers are back in. The real OGs are 4 life.

Eric Young and Violent by Design interrupted looking for the tag title shot they are owed from the Good Brothers. VBD had a previous arrangement with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, however, the Good Brothers are under new management. White declined to honor any previous agreements with VBD.

Tama Tonga! He ran in to smash White against the steel curtain. Bullet Club had a brief scuffle with G.O.D. and VBD before slipping out off screen. VBD and G.O.D. shared a tense staredown with ‘an enemy of my enemy’ understanding.

White’s next order of business for the Bullet Club will be an 8-man tag next week. White, Bey, Anderson, and Gallows clash with Young, Joe Doering, Tonga, and Loa. At Sacrifice on March 5, White wrestles former mentor Alex Shelley while the Good Brothers defend the tag titles against Violent by Design.

Are you buying White’s claim that his actions were strictly business?