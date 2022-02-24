Heath to challenge for Impact world title at Sacrifice

Heath fights for his kids, and now he will fight for his Impact family after the world champ made disrespectful comments about the promotion.

Moose opened the Impact Wrestling (Feb. 24, 2022) broadcast gloating about his badass hoss fight win over W. Morrissey at No Surrender. He proved he’s the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling. Moose beat a titan, but all people talk about is Eddie Edwards betraying Impact to join the ROH invaders. Moose demanded acknowledgement.

Enter Heath on the scene. He was disgusted at the Impact world champ doing nothing about the war between Impact and Honor No More. Heath busted his ass to get signed by Impact. Even through injury, Impact and the fans stuck by him. That’s why Heath will stand tall to help Impact even if he has to do it alone.

Moose questioned Heath’s bravado with inquiries about his absence last month and at No Surrender. Heath covered well by claiming COVID protocols. Heath wanted to challenge Moose for the title, so fans could have a champion willing to stand up and fight for the company.

Moose didn’t care. He doesn’t care about ROH. He doesn’t care about Honor No More. He doesn’t care about Impact. He doesn’t care about Heath’s family. He doesn’t care about Heath’s wife. And he doesn’t care about Heath’s ugly kids.

That was all Heath could stands, Heath couldn’t stands no more. He peppered Moose with punches and a jumping Russian leg sweep. Heath held the title belt high in the air.

Backstage, Scott D’Amore was peeved at Moose’s lack of respect for the company, so he booked the world title match against Heath for Sacrifice on March 5. This is the One Man Band’s shot at glory.

Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Heath

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Good Brothers (c) vs. Violent by Design

X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: IInspiration (c) vs. Influence

"Switchblade" Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino

JONAH vs. PCO

In addition, Mickie James will defend the Knockouts Championship against either Tasha Steelz or Chelsea Green. Steelz and Green battle in a #1 contender bout next week.

What odds are you giving Heath to win the Impact world title from Moose?