Impact Wrestling spoilers: Eddie Edwards explains, Bullet Club war heats up

Impact stuck around in New Orleans after their No Surrender PPV to tape some television. After an eventful show full of twists and turns, there must have been some exciting stuff happening, right?

Let’s find out in these spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Ace Austin & Mike Bailey def. Jake Something & Trey Miguel

- Impact World champ Moose cuts a promo, saying he’s the only man in professional wrestling who needs acknowledged, and calling the Digital Media champ “Mid Cardona”. Heath Miller comes out to call for a title shot, and stands tall after a brawl with the champ.

- Brian Meyers def. Crazzy Steve after Myers tricks the referee into sending Decay to the back.

- Matt Cardona def. Jordynne Grace to retain the Impact Digital Media title in a No DQ match. They used a lot of computer and tech-related plunder, and Cardona’s cup.

- Masha Slamovich def. Rachel Rose. Rose is said to have actually gotten a little offense in before losing this one minute match.

- Bhupinder Gujjar def. John Skyler. Myers was at ringside, and W. Morrissey was out to attack him after the match. He escaped and Morrisey ended up putting Skyler through a table.

- Deonna Purrazzo def. Lady Frost via submission in her latest Champ Champ Challenge. Gisele Shaw confronted Frost after the match.

- JONAH def. Zicky Dice. A squash, and JONAH hit Dice with a post-match splash, too.

- Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennet & Kenny King, w/Maria Kanellis, Vincent & PCO) def. Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Willie Mack (w/ Heath & Rhino)

- Maria introduces Eddie Edwards, and Scott D’Amore comes out to send Team Impact to the back to avoid chaos. Edwards explains that he turned on Impact because of Kenny Omega’s title reign, and how he was never given a shot at the Impact belt despite beating Omega in a six-man. Management showed they had no faith in him, and ripped the heart out of Impact. His wife Alisha came out to ask how he could turn his back on his family. Edwards said Honor No More is his family now, and when Alisha asked if she still was, he told her that’s up to her whether. Eddie left his wife in the ring and left with Maria’s crew.

- Cassie Lee def. Madison Rayne. Tenille Dashwood & Jessie McKay also scrapped outside during this one.

- Tasha Steelz def. Chelsea Green with an assist from Savannah Evans. Mickie James was on commentary.

- JONAH def. Johnny Swinger. This was a squash to set-up the post-match angle, which saw PCO show-up, get put down, then sit up to show JONAH he’s gonna be a problem for him.

- Steve Maclin def. Eddie Edwards by DQ when Edwards uses a kendo stick. Crowd was said to be loudly pro-Eddie. A post-match standoff between Honor No More and Team Impact leads to Heath challenging Vincent.

- Heath def. Vincent. Both teams were ringside, and Honor No More jumped Heath afterwards, then are cleared out by Team Impact. Moose showed up and was again dropped by Heath, who covered the champ as the crowd gave the three count.

- Good Brothers, Chris Bey & Jay White def. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Violent by Design (w/Eric Young). Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa rush the ring before the bell, bringing out security and D’Amore. He makes the match no DQ. GoD and Gallows & Anderson brawl to the back. White hits Deaner with Bladerunner onto a chair for the pin.

- GoD rush the ring again and hit their finisher on Bey, but White escapes. Tanga Loa got a mic to say call out Jay for escaping, and says everyone knows who the real leader of Bullet Club is. He calls him “Switchbitch” and says he’s coming for him.