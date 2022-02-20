Bullet Club’s Jay White betrayed Guerrillas of Destiny at Impact No Surrender

The Bullet Club will never be the same again. The group from NJPW have gone through numerous trials and tribulations over their 9-year existence with members coming and going. The latest twist was a shocker that may end up kicking out one of the founding brothers.

Bullet Club leader “Switchblade” Jay White betrayed the Guerrillas of Destiny duo of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa at Impact’s No Surrender special event.

G.O.D. were competing against the Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Championship. It was the first time these teams met in the ring against one another, and it was a long time coming. G.O.D. believed they were finally going to get revenge on Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows for leaving the Bullet Club for WWE back in 2016.

The rugged, intense fight favored G.O.D. down the stretch. Tonga hit a rolling DVD on Anderson and followed with a flying splash, but Anderson kicked out on the cover. Bullet Club member Chris Bey ran down to seemingly help G.O.D. He distracted the referee with the intent that they could get dirty. The problem was G.O.D. weren’t seeking his help in this rivalry fight.

The action continued with Loa clotheslining Gallows out of the ring. Bey still had the ref’s attention, so Loa pulled Bey off the apron. Gallows recovered to chokeslam Loa on the floor. Bey sheepishly grinned at what just happened.

Inside the ring, White appeared from behind to snatch Tonga for his Blade Runner finisher. The Good Brothers weren’t expecting White’s dastardly deed, but they seized the moment anyway for a Magic Killer on Tonga to win.

Afterward, the Good Brothers were tentatively eyeing White. The Bullet Club leader drew out the tension before offering a Too Sweet. White, Anderson, Gallows, and Bey stood together over the fallen Tonga to close the scene.

Tonga was one of the Bullet Club original four along with Prince Devitt (aka Finn Balor), Bad Luck Fale, and Anderson. With the Forbidden Door swinging wide open, possibilities are endless with Impact, NJPW, and AEW seeing fallout from this shocking betrayal.

Did this turn of events surprise you? How do you think it will Bullet Club alignment in the immediate future?