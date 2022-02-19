Impact No Surrender 2022 live results: Morrissey vs. Moose for world title, Bullet Club, ROH invaders

Pull up a chair for Impact’s No Surrender special event Saturday night (Feb. 19, 2022). W. Morrissey clashes with Moose for the Impact World Championship, NJPW’s Bullet Club is in action with G.O.D. going after the Good Brothers and “Switchblade” Jay White aiming to maim Eric Young, Deonna Purrazzo issued a championship open challenge, ROH invaders go to war with Team Impact, and much more.
No Surrender commences at 8 pm ET streaming on IMPACT+ and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. The pre-show begins at 7:30 pm ET on YouTube.
Freshen up on storylines with the preview and predictions. Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.
Quick results:
Pre-show
Trey Miguel defeated John Skyler. Miguel blasted Skyler off the turnbuckles and followed with a Meteora flying double knees to win.
Team Impact is united and ready to go buck wild ripping apart Honor No More.
Havok defeated Tenille Dashwood. Tenille was gearing up for her finisher. Upon request for a photo of the moment, the IInspiration called Kaleb Konley’s camera phone. That distracted Dashwood for Havok to win with a Tombstone piledriver.
Main show
X-Division #1 contender: Jake Something defeated Ace Austin, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Chris Bey in a four-way. Ace flew in for the Fold finisher, but Jake caught him to counter for a Black Hole Slam.
Eric Young has earned everything in this business. He’s not a kiss-ass political player. He’s not a football athlete who stumbled on this career. He’s not a skinny indie dude. He is a professional wrestler. When you truly love something, you are willing to die for it. We will find out how far Jay White is willing to go.
Still to come...
Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. W. Morrissey
Knockouts World Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz
Impact World Tag Team Championship: Good Brothers (c) vs. G.O.D.
Impact Digital Media Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
AAA or ROH Championship open challenge: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBA
Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO, & Kenny King with Maria Kanellis as manager) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, Rhino, & Steve Maclin)
Eric Young vs. “Switchblade” Jay White
JONAH vs. Black Taurus
Loading comments...