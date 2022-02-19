Impact No Surrender 2022 live results: Morrissey vs. Moose for world title, Bullet Club, ROH invaders

Pull up a chair for Impact’s No Surrender special event Saturday night (Feb. 19, 2022). W. Morrissey clashes with Moose for the Impact World Championship, NJPW’s Bullet Club is in action with G.O.D. going after the Good Brothers and “Switchblade” Jay White aiming to maim Eric Young, Deonna Purrazzo issued a championship open challenge, ROH invaders go to war with Team Impact, and much more.

No Surrender commences at 8 pm ET streaming on IMPACT+ and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. The pre-show begins at 7:30 pm ET on YouTube.

Freshen up on storylines with the preview and predictions. Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Quick results: