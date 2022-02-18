Impact recap & reactions: The Quintessential Diva debuts

Impact Wrestling (Feb. 17, 2022) is speeding toward No Surrender on February 19. The go-home show featured a contract signing between Moose and W. Morrissey, Maria Kanellis being a rabble-rouser, and the debut of a new Knockout.

The Knockouts division is one of Impact’s strong suits, and it continues to grow stronger with additions of new talent. Masha Slamovich has been a wrecking ball dominating another victim. This week saw Kiah Dream destroyed.

The bigger news was the debut of “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw as she arrived in style. She was ranked 19th in the PWI Women’s 150 for 2021.

Victory was no guarantee as Shaw went up against a quality opponent in Lady Frost. The ice queen aimed to spoil the party with a moonsault.

Shaw showed her toughness by kicking out on the cover. She rebounded to take control for a Spanish Fly.

That wasn’t enough to keep Frost down, so Shaw kept on the pressure to finish with a corkscrew Vader bomb to win. Impressive outing from Shaw. The increased depth of the Knockouts division should provide fresh and interesting matchups for months to come.

Let’s blitz through the rest of the show.

Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon. In pre-show action, the Ascension’s Konnor was given more time to put in work after his debut loss to Josh Alexander last week. Kon hossed it up, but Edwards rallied with a Blue Thunder Bomb, tiger driver, and two Boston Knee Parties.

Moose opened the program to sign the contract for the Impact World Championship match against W. Morrissey at No Surrender. Moose doubted Morrisey would be in good enough shape to show up after the vicious beatdown last week. Morrissey made a surprise entrance to chokeslam Moose off the stage through a table. The 7-footer signed the paperwork to make it official.

Bullet Club plans to make a clean sweep of wins at No Surrender.

Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kid. The action was high-octane X-Division style. Christian (fka Trey Baxter in NXT) showed a bevy of wild moves. Ace scored the pin with the Fold on Blake. Ace advances to an X-Division #1 contender bout with Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Chris Bey at No Surrender.

Decay laughed at the idea of JONAH thinking of himself as a monster. The match with Crazzy Steve was only a scrimmage for research. It will be trouble for JONAH against Black Taurus at No Surrender.

Kaleb Konley preened for a selfie when the IInspiration tried to seduce him. If he wants to feel appreciation, then he should call them.

Honor No More denied involvement in attacking Jonathan Gresham. They warned that Impact may not like the truth of who really did it.

Deonna Purrazzo offered an open challenge for No Surrender. The champ champ will defend either the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or the ROH Women’s World Championship.

Chris Sabin defeated Kenny King. Sabin escaped a fireman’s carry to hook in a fancy roll-up to win.

Honor No More and Team Impact were all ringside for that match, except Steve Maclin. After the bout, Maria Kanellis pointed that out. She tried to drive a wedge of mistrust within Team Impact before the big fight at No Surrender.

Backstage, Eddie Edwards laid out the case against Maclin. The mayhem man defended himself. Team Impact had two options. Unite with Maclin or pick another partner. Team Impact decided to roll with Maclin.

Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans defeated Mickie James & Chelsea Green. As chaos broke out, Steelz swooped in for a crucifix bomb to pin James.

Brian Myers was embarrassed by the recent efforts of his Learning Tree students, so he cut both VSK and Zicky Dice. The Learning Tree is over.

Bullet Club defeated Violent by Design. Chris Bey and the Good Brothers were banned from ringside, so it was a clean fight. G.O.D. turned the tide toward victory by taking apart Deaner with a Magic Killer, flying headbutt, and frog splash. Jay White used the excuse of an injured eyelash or something to distract the referee during the onslaught of pain from G.O.D. White picked up the pin on Deaner.

Afterward, the Good Brothers came out on stage for a long-distance staredown to close the show.

The go-home to No Surrender was a solid episode of Impact Wrestling. They’ve done well with pacing for the feuds to simmer toward a boiling point right before No Surrender. None of the upcoming matches feel stale before occurring. The in-ring action was enjoyable with sweet hossness from Big Kon on the pre-show, the X-Division stars shooting for the sky, Sabin and King as experienced dance partners, and G.O.D. hitting a hefty Magic Killer on Joe Doering. I haven’t seen a lot of the Bullet Club, and their chemistry on this evening won me over. Add in the debut of Shaw and the breakup of the Learning Tree as moments to make sure the entire roster has purpose even if not on No Surrender.

Share your thoughts on Impact Wrestling. What was your favorite match? Who stole the show?