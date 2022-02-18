One of Impact’s strong suits is playing into the Forbidden Door concept. They are at it again with an open challenge for either the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or the ROH Women’s World Championship at No Surrender on February 19.

Deonna Purrazzo holds both titles in her possession and made the offer to prove she still runs the Knockouts division. The champ champ successfully defended last week against the surprise of Santana Garrett, and she’s ready to do it again.

The "Champ Champ" has offered another opportunity to anyone who wants to step up to The Virtuosa this Saturday at #NoSurrender!@DeonnaPurrazzo #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rYHAfldn4Y — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 18, 2022

Let the guessing game begin.

Ember Moon would probably be the biggest splash on the scene. Well, Tessa Blanchard would make the biggest headline, but I can’t see that happening after her relationship with Impact soured. Never say never though in professional wrestling.

Taya Valkyrie returning to Impact would be pretty cool, however, there might be a scheduling conflict. There is a strong chance Taya appears as a mystery luchadora at the AAA Rey de Reyes event also on February 19. Taya has already called out Purrazzo to regain the AAA title she never lost. Winning the #1 contender four-way against Maravilla, Lady Shani, and Flammer at Rey de Reyes would put Taya right on target to demand Purrazzo defend in Mexico.

Tegan Nox could be an option after clearing her non-compete from WWE. Heck, maybe Impact brings in Lana. Looking inside the locker room, Chelsea Green is a quality option to chase gold. On the ROH side, Impact could bring back Angelina Love, but I’d pop most for Max The Impaler. Imagine the look of fear on Purrazzo’s face at the sight of this beast.

The full card for No Surrender on February 19 includes:

Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. W. Morrissey

Eric Young vs. “Switchblade” Jay White

JONAH vs. Black Taurus

X-Division #1 contender: Ace Austin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something vs. Chris Bey

The pre-show will feature Trey Miguel versus John Skyler and Tenille Dashwood versus Havok.

Who are you hoping to see challenge Purrazzo at No Surrender?