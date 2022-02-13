Impact adds Matt Cardona title match and JONAH hoss fight to No Surrender

Matt Cardona is a man in demand. After winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Saturday night (Feb. 12, 2022), he has a date pending to fight Nick Aldis at the Crockett Cup in March. Before that bout, Cardona has other championship business to attend to.

Impact announced that Cardona will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship versus Jordynne Grace at No Surrender on February 19. Cardona became champion of the world wide web by cheating in his first encounter against Grace. He was always ready... to use a steel chair to hit her leading to victory. The rematch is set, and Grace is coming to collect.

Cardona explained his motivation for snatching Impact’s internet title. He was screwed out of winning the Impact World Championship. No rematch or apology was offered by management, so Cardona took destiny into his own hands. Without him, there would be no wrestlers vlogging, earning money from playing video games, or making internet shows like Being the Elite. That’s why it made sense to go after the Impact Digital Media Championship. Cardona wearing Grace’s Thicc Mama Pump t-shirt was an amusing touch as well.

.@MeanGiaMiller caught up with @TheMattCardona in the back and he had A LOT to say!@TheMattCardona goes one on one with @JordynneGrace in a Digital Media Championship rematch at No Surrender! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9qefH7aIDP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022

Impact also added a primo hoss fight to No Surrender. JONAH will try to be Top Dog when he rumbles with Black Taurus. The bull luchador is part of Rosemary’s Decay faction, so there is a legit possibility he is a real living Minotaur. Whether you believe that or not, one certainty is that JONAH versus Black Taurus is going to be badass.

The advertised card for No Surrender on February 19 currently includes:

Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. W. Morrissey

Moose (c) vs. W. Morrissey Knockouts World Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz

Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz Impact World Tag Team Championship: Good Brothers (c) vs. G.O.D.

Good Brothers (c) vs. G.O.D. Impact Digital Media Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

Matt Cardona (c) vs. Jordynne Grace Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO, & Kenny King with Maria Kanellis as manager) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, Rhino, & Steve Maclin)

Eric Young vs. “Switchblade” Jay White

JONAH vs. Black Taurus

