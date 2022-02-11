Last week on Impact Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo wanted to demonstrate her dominance by offering an open challenge for either the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or the ROH Women’s World Championship. The open challenge was answered Thursday night by a lady who has held the NWA World Women’s Championship, Shine Championship, WOW World Championship, Wonder of Stardom Championship, and several other titles from various smaller promotions.

Enter Santana Garrett to the ring. She chose the ROH title for the match.

As the contest reached its climax, Purrazzo shed off a legscissors to land a pump kick. Garrett fired back with a super kick. Purrazzo’s response was to drive Garrett’s face into the mat and transition to the Koji Clutch submission. Garrett rolled it over for a pin, so Purrazzo had to release the hold.

Garrett knocked the champ onto her butt with a hard punch. As Garrett took flight through the air, Purrazzo snatched her limb for the Fujiwara armbar. Purrazzo leaned in deep.

Garrett refused to quit. She switched position to roll it over. Purrazzo countered by bridging on top for the 1, 2, 3, and victory to retain the ROH strap. The Virtuosa soaked in the glory.

Did you pop for Santana Garrett as the mystery challenger?