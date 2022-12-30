TNA icon Don West has died after a lengthy battle with cancer

If you watched TNA for the first ten or so years of its existence, you knew Don West. Whether it was as a color commentator working alongside Mike Tenay, or hawking the company’s merch wares in his “Deals” segments*, West and his enthusiasm were synonymous with the promotion that would become Impact Wrestling.

He left the company in 2012, returning in 2017 to help call the 15th annual Slammiversary PPV. In 2021, West was diagnosed with brain lymphoma. The cancer went into remission after a round of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, but returning in December of last year.

Just a couple weeks ago, Tenay shared that he’d had a chance to visit with his old friend via FaceTime. Sadly, his latest update about West wasn’t good news:

Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) December 30, 2022

On behalf of the entire Cageside Seats community, our thoughts are with Terri West, Mike Tenay, and everyone mourning Don West today.

Rest in peace, and thanks for all the memories — and deals.