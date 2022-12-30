Impact recap: Josh Alexander wins three awards for 2022

Impact closed the year of television with a special look back at 2022. Several awards were handed out to winners, as voted on by fans, in Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Josh Alexander cleaned up the honors with three special awards.

Alexander won Moment of the Year for when he finally achieved the big payback on Moose to become a two-time Impact world champion. Alexander was also voted as the Male Wrestler of the Year for the second year in a row.

Alexander won both Male Wrestler and Moment of the Year.

The accolades didn’t stop there for the Walking Weapon. He had an absolute killer of a contest against “Speedball” Mike Bailey as Match of the Year in Impact. If you haven’t seen the contest, that is definitely worth checking out. Make sure you have the time, because the action rolls close to one hour.

Walking Weapon vs. Speedball Mike Bailey from the December 8, 2022 episode of IMPACT is the 2022 Match of the Year, as voted by fans.





Jordynne Grace earned Knockout of the Year. Mike Bailey took home X-Division Star of the Year. Bhupinder Gujjar was chosen as the One to Watch in 2023. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley won Male Tag Team of the Year. Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and Jessicka celebrated the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year.

In addition to awards and airing great matches from 2022, a handful of promos were delivered. Kenny King threatened to visit Bailey at home to expose the true man to the world. Joe Hendry offered a title shot to Moose for the Impact Digital Media Championship at Hard to Kill on January 13. Crazzy Steve warned Trey Miguel that actions have consequences. Miguel will have to deal with Black Taurus for spray painting him in the face. Mess with the bull...

Miguel is scheduled to defend the X-Division Championship against Black Taurus at Hard to Kill.

Impact also introduced a new face to the mix. Anthony Greene is coming as the Alternative. He views Impact as a good fit, since the company was known as the alternative for the last two decades. Impact is where the best of the best go to challenge themselves and hone their craft. Greene claims to be pound-for-pound technically sound with a high wrestling IQ. The Alternative debuts next week looking to make a name in the X-Division.

Anthony Greene is going to show everybody next week that The Alternative is the best thing in wrestling.

Greene had a handful of matches in NXT under the name August Grey. He never tasted victory before his departure. Greene has also been seen in AEW on Dynamite. They saw his potential by awarding him one victory on the Dark circuit and some promo time with Tony Schiavone.

Share your thoughts on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Do you agree with the award winners?