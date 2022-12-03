Impact re-signs former Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz

Impact is investing in the flavor division by securing Tasha Steelz to a new deal. Impact confirmed that the former Knockouts champion re-signed with the company.

The news was first reported by Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald.

Steelz explained her reasons for re-signing with Impact. She has achieved so much in the Impact history books. When reflecting upon what else there is left to do, Impact offers so many opportunities. They always come up with something fresh, whether it be a new championship, new match, first-evers, and such. Those ideas inspire Steelz to accomplish new goals. That’s why she is confident that interesting opportunities will present themselves in Impact throughout her run with the company.

One future opponent in the Knockouts division that has Steelz’s interest in Deonna Purrazzo. They’ve never tangled in the ring before, and Steelz hopes they can have that match later down the line.

On top of that, Steelz appreciates how she can be herself in Impact. They allow the opportunity to stay true and not force changes upon her as a character.

Steelz is a two-time Knockouts tag team champion with Kiera Hogan. The Boricua Badass is also a former Knockouts champion, holding the women’s division top prize for 106 days. She even won the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match.

Are you happy to see Tasha Steelz remain with Impact? What more would you like to see Steelz accomplish in the Impact Zone?