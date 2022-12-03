Impact’s latest special Throwback Throwdown III event was a throwback to the territory days of 1980s. The concept is supposed to be a fun way to spoof the past with made-up characters. Some of the personas have a clear inspiration. For example, Heath as Pelvis Wesley is a reference to Elvis Presley. Sami Callihan as manager Sonny Sanders is clearly inspired by Jim Cornette and his tennis racket. Tommy Dreamer played, well, Tommy Dreamer back when he was a young upstart hotshot rookie.

Throwback Throwdown III also sprinkled in a few surprise cameos from Shane Douglas, Ricky Morton, and Baby Doll.

Brian “Bone” Crunchin (Brian Myers) and GI Broski (Matt Cardona) are the team known as STOMP in Paradise. Unfortunately for Crunchin, his broski was beaten up backstage. That meant Crunchin had to fight solo in tag team action against the Sunday Morning Express (Chris Sabin and Jack Price). Just as Crunchin’s fate looked bleak, Douglas ran in as backup. And Douglas did so as his former Dynamic Dude character from WCW. Douglas ran wild to turn the tide and win the match on a belly-to-belly suplex.

ODB was in the house. She played Rusty Transmission, while Mickie James played Smoky Muffler as the Auto-Bodies tag team.

Cameras caught up with The Auto-Bodies before they hit the ring to get down and dirty with Volcanic Activity!#ThrowbackThrowdownIII pic.twitter.com/PphOTP3AYU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2022

The Auto-Bodies were victorious over Volcanic Activity (Gisele Shaw and Tasha Steelz) when the mechanics used a monkey wrench to cheat.

Ricky Morton showed up as a surprise manager of hot talent Tori Nailbiter (Rosemary). Nailbiter, inspired by Cyndi Lauper, wanted to transition from rock and roll to wrestling, and the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express star was a perfect fit to guide her.

Morton helped Nailbiter by neutralizing nefarious manager Sebastian Baker (Jimmy Jacobs) on the outside, so Nailbiter could seal the deal with a flying crossbody to pin Rusty Iron (Gia Miller).

Sonny Sanders introduced his newest client, “Nature Boy” Buck Humphrey (Caleb Konley). Humphrey was a knock-off of Ric Flair and even stole Baby Doll to be by his side. Humphrey didn’t quite nail the Nature Boy character thinking, “Wow,” was a better catchphrase than, “Woo!”

Sonny Sanders is here and brought Baby Doll and "Nature Boy" Buck Humphrey with him! WOOOOOOOOWWWW!#ThrowbackThrowdownIII pic.twitter.com/BATKETkfnp — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2022

Baby Doll was no fool on this evening. After Humphrey lost to DJ 2Large (Moose), she realized who was the star attraction. Baby Doll danced the night away with DJ 2Large.

