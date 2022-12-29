Impact re-signs former champions Brian Myers and Rich Swann

Impact made a few moves on the transaction wire to secure the depth of their roster by re-signing Brian Myers and Rich Swann.

Former Impact digital media champion Brian Myers spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about remaining with Impact.

Brian Myers: This was an easy decision for me. It’s a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That’s what is important to me.

Myers also lent a helping hand behind the scenes in the merchandise department for Impact.

Myers: When I first came in was a real down time for Impact in their overall merchandising. To me, as a lifelong Impact fan, I grew up with Don West hustling everything imaginable. They were the kings of merchandise. But when I came in, there wasn’t a Don West-type guy. Matt (Cardona) and I built something special with our podcast and toy line, turning our passion into business. We almost became toy insiders. So we helped Impact relaunched the Micro-Brawlers. We helped initiate the Impact Wrestling action figure deal with Asylum Wrestling. Luke Gallows really helped out with the t-shirts. We hooked them up with a VHS deal that was a cool collectible. Now it’s really rolling, and I appreciate being part of that team as a consultant.

Myers has his eye on the Impact World Championship, but first is a chance at tag team gold with Matt Cardona when they challenge the Motor City Machine Guns in a four-way bout for the Impact World Tag Team Championship at Hard to Kill on January 13.

Former Impact world champion Rich Swann signed a two-year deal. He revealed the news in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Swann explained his decision to re-sign.

Rich Swann: Impact Wrestling has done nothing but, you know, treat me with the utmost respect, and it’s been a place to where I’ve been able to grow, I’ve been able to watch other competitors grow, and I’ve been able to watch the company grow in to a spot to where, you know, it should be.

Impact will always hold a place close to Swann’s heart after support during injuries and believing in him enough to win the world title. That is something Swann will never forget. On a personal level, he credits Don Callis, Scott D’Amore, D’Lo Brown, and Tommy Dreamer for providing valuable advice. In Swann’s words, those guys helped pull his out out of his ass to show him the way.

Swann takes pride in helping Impact grow in a prosperous time for professional wrestling.

Swann: The experience that I had ever since I started with Impact in 2018 has been nothing but love, nothing but prospering, nothing but watching the company grow into what it is today. And to be a part of that and helping that, you know what I’m saying? After all the years of people saying, ‘Oh, Impact’s going to die, oh, TNA’s dead, this is that,’ to be a part of that and helping it come back up to where it’s at today, that right there makes me feel good. And like I said, it lets me know that I’m doing something right in this industry.

Swann is also a former X-Division champion and former digital media champion. Aside from winning the world title again, one of his goals for the future is to become a Grand Slam champion. Swann would love to win the Impact tag titles to make that happen.

