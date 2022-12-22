Bully Ray devised an evil scheme and violently attacked Tommy Dreamer

Bully Ray is at it again in the Impact Zone. His scumbaggery knows no bounds. This time, Bully devised an evil scheme preying on the good nature of Josh Alexander and Tommy Dreamer to dish out a violent attack. The result was a trip to the hospital for Dreamer and a special stipulation for Alexander in the Impact World Championship bout at Hard to Kill on January 13.

This particular chapter of the world title feud spanned multiple segments during Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. It began with Dreamer trying to clear the air with Alexander for making the mistake of vouching for Bully as a changed man. Alexander was annoyed at the situation, but he did take back his words from last week of wondering if Dreamer was in cahoots working a con with Bully. Alexander felt that Dreamer’s baggage with Bully was weighing him down in the lead up to the PPV title defense. Alexander sarcastically forgave Dreamer just to get him out of his hair.

The next act involved Bully’s evil scheme. John Skyler and Jason Hotch were supposed to debut as a newly formed tag team against Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. Bully crashed the party before the bout. Swinger and Dice exited stage left to safety. Bully entered the ring and thrashed Skyler and Hotch. The scumbag king zip-tied Hotch to the ropes and called out for Alexander to save this young man before Bully does permanent damage with a chair.

After more trashtalk from Bully, Alexander eventually arrived as the hero to free Hotch. Once Alexander turned his focus to Bully, that’s when the evil scheme was revealed. Hotch and Skyler grabbed Alexander, so Bully could strike. The two goons zip-tied Alexander to the ropes. This was clearly a premeditated plan.

Bully held up a chair to threaten the defenseless Alexander. Dreamer ran out to tackle Bully for the save. Hotch and Skyler restrained Dreamer long enough for Bully to strike with a low blow and a piledriver. There were no tables available, so Bully was handed a ladder. He slammed it down hard onto Dreamer’s limp body while forcing Alexander to watch the carnage. Bully blamed this all as Alexander’s fault. He swung the chair at Alexander’s head but stopped short in a bit of mind games. Bully then hit Dreamer again with the chair.

The third scene revealed the special stipulation for the Hard to Kill main event. Backstage, Alexander was livid venting to Scott D’Amore. The boss man informed us that Dreamer was taken to the hospital after Bully’s vile attack. Alexander felt guilty about the situation because of his rude conversation with Dreamer earlier in the evening. Alexander was frustrated at trying to do things the right way as the face of Impact, while Bully had no boundaries playing outside the rules.

D’Amore chimed in with a helping hand. The PPV bout will be Full Metal Mayhem, which is Impact’s modified version of TLC (Tables Ladders Chairs) with the rules that anything metal is legal. D’Amore encouraged Alexander to unleash his rage to embarrass Bully like never before. Until then, D’Amore is sending both men home not to return until Hard to Kill.

The current lineup for Hard to Kill on January 13 includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem

