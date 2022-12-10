Title change, ex-ROH champ returns at Impact taping (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling is taping some upcoming episodes of television this weekend at their “Winter Warfare” shows in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The material will make up several shows that will build toward Jan. 13’s Hard to Kill PPV.

The headline happenings so far have been the return of former Ring of Honor World champion Jonathan Gresham — who reportedly had a falling out with ROH’s new management in one of AEW’s many 2022 dramas, and who is married to Knockouts champ Jordynne Grace, and the Tag titles going from fan favorite team to another.

Here’s what happened on Fri., Dec. 9, courtesy of PWInsider & Impact Asylum:

• Shera def. Jack Price • Taylor Wilde def. Kilynn King • Eddie Edwards def. Delirious. The two ROH veterans shook hands afterwards, then Edwards turned on Delirious. Gresham ran in to make the save.

I see Jonathan Gresham is back in Impact bless his heart pic.twitter.com/v3kQcpzD2P — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) December 10, 2022

• Bully Ray squashed John Skyler. Tommy Dreamer came out to stop Bully from doing too much post-match damage to Skyler, and the two ECW vets jawed at one another. • Matt Cardona & Brian Myers def. Decay • Sami Callihan def. Alan Angels. Post-match, Deaner & Kon joined Angels for a Violent by The Design beatdown of Callihan. • Gujjar & Joe Hendry def. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice. Moose showed up during the match and chased Hendry off, but Guijar won on his own, and Joe was back for the celebration. • Motor City Machine Guns def. Heath & Rhino to win the Impact Tag titles

We got new Impact World Tag Team Champions! Motor City Machineguns! #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/aJjfNEeuSr — Adriel Diaz (@InnocentSinful) December 10, 2022

• Death Dollz def. Giselle Shaw & Deonna Purrazzo • Segment where Callihan tried to join The Design, but got beatdown again by the group.

• Mike Bailey def. Yuya Uemura. Afterwards, a video message from Kenny King in Mexico. He’ll see Speedball soon.

• Skyler & Hotch were supposed to face Swinger & Dice, but Bully chased Johnny & Zicky off. Dreamer shows up to stand with Skyler & Hotch, but they turn on him and help Bully destroy him. Tommy has to be helped to the back after being assaulted with a chair and a ladder.

• Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann ended in a double countout

• Mickie James & Jordynne Grace def. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans. James superkicked Grace after the match to keep their angle going.

• World champ Josh Alexander def. Moose

Sound like a good way to spend a few Thursday nights?