Impact reveals yearly award nominations

With 2022 coming to a close, Impact has revealed the yearly award nominations.

It's time for the @IMPACTWRESTLING 2022 Year End Awards!



Vote NOW: https://t.co/q2zvs6q2lJ



Polls close on Monday. pic.twitter.com/oJHxmPvdbm — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 29, 2022

Make your picks here. Voting ends Monday, December 5. Let’s break it down.

Male Wrestler of the Year

Eddie Edwards

Eric Young

Josh Alexander

Matt Cardona

Moose

Rich Swann

Sami Callihan

Steve Maclin

Easy choice for me. Impact’s world title scene has revolved around Josh Alexander, and he’s delivered high-quality main events each and every time.

Knockout of the Year

Deonna Purrazzo

Gisele Shaw

Killer Kelly

Masha Slamovich

Mia Yim

Mickie James

Jordynne Grace

Tasha Steelz

Another easy pick for me. Jordynne Grace held the Impact Digital Media Championship and is the current Knockouts Championship. She’s also competed in the X-Division and men’s tag team division. On top of that, Grace is peaking in the ring right now to be in the conversation of best women’s wrestler in the world, period.

Men’s Tag Team of the Year

Ace Austin & Chris Bey

Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

Heath & Rhino

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

Briscoes

Major Players (Matt Cardona & Mike Bennett)

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

Violent By Design

This award is a tougher call. There has been no dominant tag title run this year. Motor City Machine Guns stand out as producing great matches. I’d like to think the tag team of the year should hold gold at some point. MCMG has not, so that’s a big strike. I’m leaning toward the Good Brothers. They entered the year as champions and won the straps again down the line.

Knockout Tag Team of the Year

Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, & Jessicka)

Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay)

The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne)

VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green)

I’m torn between Death Dollz and VXT. Purrazzo and Green worked so well as a unit, but the Death Dollz are so much fun. Advantage goes to mimosas.

X-Division Star of the Year

Ace Austin

Black Taurus

Chris Bey

Kenny King

Laredo Kid

“Speedball” Mike Bailey

Trey Miguel

Yuya Uemura

Speedball all the way. Bailey was an awesome champion with consistently fantastic matches.

Match of the Year

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (Hard to Kill 2022)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (Hard to Kill 2022)

Good Brothers vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (No Surrender 2022)

Alex Shelley vs. Jay White (Sacrifice 2022)

PCO vs. JONAH (Sacrifice 2022)

Trey Miguel vs. Jake Something (Sacrifice 2022)

Chris Sabin vs. Jay White (Multiverse of Matches 2022)

Moose vs. Josh Alexander (Rebellion 2022)

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (Rebellion 2022)

Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii (Under Siege 2022)

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (Slammiversary 2022)

Queen of the Mountain (Slammiversary 2022)

Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian (Impact June 20, 2022)

Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (Against All Odds 2022)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim (Impact July 7, 2022)

Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin (Impact July 15, 2022)

Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim (Emergence 2022)

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (Emergence 2022)

Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan (Victory Road 2022)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Bailey (Bound for Glory 2022)

Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich (Bound for Glory 2022)

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (Bound for Glory 2022)

Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace (Impact October 22, 2022)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (Over Drive 2022)

Match of the Year is always difficult to choose off the top of my head, because I barely remember the special details that made these matches worthy selections. One thing I do know is that my favorite Impact match of the year is missing from the list. Moose versus W. Morrissey was a hoss fight for the ages. There are two matches in particular that I recall well enough. Alexander versus Young had the cool twist of using signature moves from past Impact legends to honor the company’s 20-year anniversary. Grace versus Slamovich was a slobberknocker supreme. I’m rolling with the Knockouts bout.

Moment of the Year

Tasha Steelz wins first Knockouts Ultimate X (Hard to Kill 2022)

Jay White ejects Guerrillas of Destiny from Bullet Club (No Surrender 2022)

Josh Alexander wins Impact world title from Moose (Rebellion 2022)

Jordynne Grace wins first Queen of the Mountain match (Slammiversary 2022)

Team Impact unite to beat Honor No More (Slammiversary 2022)

America’s Most Wanted return to Impact ring for first time in 16 years (Against All Odds 2022)

Doc Gallows slams PCO through the ring (Impact August 4, 2022)

Mickie James emotionally announced the last rodeo (Impact September 2, 2022)

Bully Ray returns in Call Your Shot gauntlet (Bound For Glory 2022)

Heath and Rhino fulfill promise to become tag team champions (Impact October 20, 2022)

Good list. I have to pick Alexander beating Moose to win the Impact World Championship. Impact had been building to that moment for months. The match was great, and the triumphant payoff was even better

One to Watch in 2023

Bhupinder Gujjar

Black Taurus

Gisele Shaw

Jai Vidal

Jason Hotch

Killer Kelly

Laredo Kid

Yuya Uemura

I’m going with the person who has the highest ceiling for 2023. Shaw can believably become the face of the women’s division to carry the Knockouts Championship.

What are your picks for the Impact yearly awards? Which wrestlers, matches, or moments are missing from the nomination list?