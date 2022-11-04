Eric Young’s Impact faction adds AEW Dark Order member and WWE Ascension member

Eric Young created Violent By Design with grand plans in mind. When he couldn’t achieve his goals, it was time to reset and rebuild his crew. The Impact Zone witnessed quite a surprise when Alan Angels and Big Kon were revealed as the newest members of Violent By Design.

Young wrestled a slobberknocker against Sami Callihan during Thursday night’s Impact Wrestling episode. In the climax, Callihan was ready to execute a piledriver. That’s when Young’s Violent By Design hooded goons surrounded the ring. VBD ran 12 deep plus Deaner on the outside. The ruffians mauled Callihan. Deaner cleared the way to reveal Angels and Big Kon. Young bloodied Callihan as the VBD foursome stood tall.

Alan Angels raised his profile as a member of the Dark Order in AEW. Angels exited AEW in June and arrived in Impact for a one-off debut. Impact brought Angels back to compete in the X-Division Championship tournament. He lost both those matches, but he impressed the right person to join Young by design.

Big Kon is better known as Konnor of the Ascension tag team with Viktor in WWE. That duo had their greatest success as the longest reigning NXT tag team champions. They also plied their wares as Fashion Files foils. Big Kon made a surprise appearance to debut in Impact in February. He was quickly pummeled by Josh Alexander. Big Kon’s size will come in handy for Young as a substitute for Joe Doering, who is battling brain cancer.

