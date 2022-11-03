Knockouts hoss fight backfires into tag title shot

Hoss fight alert. Hoss fight!

A hoss fight went down in the Knockouts division during Thursday’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, and it paved the way for a tag title shot at Over Drive.

The setup started with Tasha Steelz running her mouth. The Boricua Badass issued an open challenge on behalf of Savannah Evans. Last week’s beatdown by Evans was an appetizer. Now, it’s time for the main course. Jessicka answered the call for a hoss fight showdown. The Knockouts tag champ was accompanied by partners Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary.

Evans and Jessicka went to war. Evans gained an early advantage on a suplex and a leg drop.

As the match progressed, fisticuffs were slugged in the center of the ring. Jessicka knocked Evans down to the mat on a torpedo headbutt.

With Havok in control of the action down the stretch, chaos ensued. Steelz trifled on the apron as a distraction. Taya pulled Steelz down to the floor. Steelz punched Taya onto her keister. Rosemary pounced to spear Steelz. Havok lost focus on Evans to check out the outside activity. Evans landed a big boot and a full nelson slam to pin Jessicka for victory.

Jessicka’s desire to prove herself backfired. As is custom in Impact, pinning a tag champ in singles action boosts the winner to the front of the line for a title shot. And that’s exactly what happened here. Steelz and Evans didn’t have their eye on the Knockouts Tag Team Championship entering this evening, and now they have a title match against the Death Dollz at Over Drive on November 18.

BREAKING: #DeathDollz will defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against @RealTSteelz and @SavannahEvansNV at #OverDrive on November 18 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY!



Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/eMvgWsiWPQ#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/Y6t5ygkAgz — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2022

The Over Drive card currently stands at:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian X-Division Championship tournament final

Impact World Tag Team Championship: Heath & Rhino (c) vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers

Heath & Rhino (c) vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

Do you feel that the Knockouts tag title bout is a quality addition to the Over Drive lineup?