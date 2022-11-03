Final four set in Impact X-Division Championship tournament

Eight wrestlers had a chance to run the table and win the Impact X-Division Championship tournament. After Thursday night, we’re down to the final four.

Last week, Black Taurus conquered Laredo Kid, and Trey Miguel bested Alan Angels to advance to the semifinals. This week, PJ Black returned to Impact to duel NJPW’s Yuya Uemura, and Kenny King continued his rivalry with “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Black versus Uemura aired on the BTI pre-show. Uemura had momentum down the stretch after a clothesline on the floor. Uemura climbed the corner for an aerial attack, but Black knocked him down before liftoff. Black sealed the deal with a crucifix side slam for victory.

King versus Bailey opened the Impact Wrestling broadcast. Bailey is a karate expert, but it was his acumen for strategy that earned the win. King was in control with a single-leg crab. On the rope break, King dragged Bailey to the center of the ring. As King rotated Bailey onto his back, Speedball delivered upkicks with force. King had hold of both legs, and that played into Bailey’s plans for a tricky roll-up to win.

The X-Division Championship tournament semifinals are set. Black Taurus will do battle with PJ Black, and Trey Miguel is set to compete against Mike Bailey. The final is scheduled for the Over Drive special event on November 18.

Who are you picking to reach the final?