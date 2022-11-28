On today’s episode of Outsports’ LGBT in the Ring podcast, Jai Vidal announced that he has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. That makes him the first openly gay male wrestler to be under contract with Impact in the company’s 20+ year history.

Vidal received the multi-year contract offer over the phone from Tommy Dreamer and has been on cloud nine ever since.

Here is Vidal’s description of how it feels to make history as an openly gay professional wrestler:

“I found that out this morning, actually, that I am the first openly gay wrestler to sign a contract with Impact...it took me a few minutes for it to actually sink in. It’s like, oh that’s cool. Wait, no, that’s groundbreaking!” “It’s knocking down barriers. It’s everything that I’ve always wanted to do for my community in professional wrestling. Because, I talk about this a lot, but growing up, I had nobody to look up to really when it came to representation. So I would always find certain talent that I felt that I could just connect to on a different level, such as Shawn Michaels, or Jeff Hardy. Or Eddie Guerrero because I’m Latino. Or even female wrestlers. And to know that maybe one day down the line somebody will see me on TV, and will be inspired by me being openly gay, it’ll inspire them to chase whatever goals and dreams they have as an open person in the LGBTQ community.”

Jai is currently Gisele Shaw’s executive stylist and content creator in Impact, and believes it would be very cool to become the first openly gay X-Division champion. There’s a chance that can become reality now that he is under a multi-year deal with the promotion.

Congrats to Jai on his very exciting news. And make sure to head on over to Outsports if you want to read a more detailed breakdown of Vidal’s story and journey in pro wrestling up to this point in his career.