Impact brought in the turkeys for a special Thanksgiving episode on Thursday night. They celebrated the gobbling holiday by reminiscing of days gone past. Impact also sprinkled in a few fresh promos for current storylines.

Part of Impact tradition is the Turkey Bowl with the loser donning a turkey outfit. Alex Shelley, Grado, Chris Adonis, and even AJ Styles were dressed like birds as highlighted on this episode of Impact Wrestling.

It wouldn’t be a Thanksgiving special without Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Kurt Angle. A food fight broke out after Kevin Nash and Scott Hall pie-faced Karen Angle.

Next week’s lineup includes Mickie James’ last rodeo versus Deonna Purrazzo, Rich Swann versus Bully Ray, and Frankie Kazarian versus Steve Maclin.

At Over Drive, Bully Ray called his shot against Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship at Hard to Kill on January 13. Bully honored his word to announce it fair and square. Once Alexander accepted, Bully unleashed a heinous attack using Alexander’s wife as a bargaining chip. After the show, Swann stepped up and a match was made against Bully. Swann is aiming for payback in honor of Alexander, who requested time off to deal with the emotional trauma his wife suffered at the hands of Bully.

My wife & I made a decision earlier this year to keep our family on the safe side of the guardrail from then on.



Bully dragged my wife over the rail ringside. Her ribs are covered with scrapes & bruises. The mental/emotional damage is worse.



I’ll respond in time when I’m ready. pic.twitter.com/nXSrxtXqhA — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) November 21, 2022

Speaking of the main event at Over Drive, Kaz fell short against Alexander. Maclin viewed Kaz as jumping the line in his spot. Maclin plans to bring mayhem to Kaz to teach Impact a lesson not to overlook him anymore.

Kenny King explained his mission to reveal “Speedball” Mike Bailey as a fraud. King is not going to stop until he exposes and disposes of Bailey.

Eric Young’s violence by design met another designer of violence in Sami Callihan for Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy. Young lost the bloody match, and that put doubts in the minds of new members Angels and Kon. Deaner asked Young for reassurance that VBD is in the midst of a new beginning rather than the end. Young answered in riddles. Where does the beginning end? When does the ending begin? It is easy to get lost in the cycle. To get to where you’re going, go back to where it all began. The scene was shot in a way to question if Young was actually there. It might be Deaner having visions as he transforms into the new leader of VBD.

These last two promos didn’t air on Impact Wrestling. They were special social media videos in the aftermath of Over Drive, but they are still worth sharing. Trey Miguel justified cheating to win the X-Division Championship as a ruse pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes. Over the past three years, he let the fans believe he was one of them. The truth is that Trey is nothing like us. He did whatever it takes to become a champion. His promo was delivered in full jerk mode.

EXCLUSIVE: @TheTreyMiguel feels so good to be X-Division Champion, regardless of how he achieved it. #OverDrive pic.twitter.com/n0mI1X1Hw9 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2022

The Death Dollz celebrated retaining the Knockouts tag team titles. Rosemary’s reaction to drinking mimosas is the best.

EXCLUSIVE: Check out what The Death Dollz had to say RIGHT AFTER retaining the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Titles!@WeAreRosemary @thetayavalkyrie @FearHavok #OverDrive pic.twitter.com/9KwnRfaCN3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2022

Share your thoughts on Impact Wrestling.