Alan Angels officially signs with Impact and drops his first name

Alan Angels bet on himself when exiting AEW, and that gamble appears to be paying off.

Impact confirmed that they reached a deal with Angels. The news was reported by Darren Paltrowitz when interviewing Angels on the Paltrocast.

Angels revealed that he actually signed the deal in the middle of October, but he kept it a secret as the Violent By Design story played out on television. Angels made a surprise appearance with Big Kon as the newest members of the faction three weeks ago.

When asked about hesitation joining another faction, Angels pointed out the differences between the Dark Order in AEW and Violent By Design in Impact. The Dark Order had so many talented members that it was easy to get lost in the shuffle for TV time. With VBD, the numbers are smaller, and that allows more opportunity for a bigger role to showcase himself as a wrestler and with promos.

Here’s a little taste of his first promo with Violent By Design.

Angels also pointed out that he dropped his first name, Alan. He will move forward in Impact as a one-name wonder.

Btw I’m just “Angels” now. Like Zendaya or Drake, but a bigger deal. pic.twitter.com/6ojnIen6Ov — Alan V(iolence) Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) November 24, 2022

