Impact shifts gears for the live Over Drive special Friday night (Nov 18).

The full card for Over Drive includes:

The Over Drive pre-show includes:

Frankie Kazarian returned to Impact to win the X-Division Championship. He didn’t waste time exercising Option C to challenge Josh Alexander. Bully Ray will be looming large with the Call Your Shot trophy. He claims that he wants to cash in the honorable way to leave his legacy on a positive note, but pretty much the entire locker room thinks Bully is full of it. That is wearing on Bully’s patience, and he might take the easy route if opportunity presents itself. That is if Bully survives a tables match with Moose. Moose learned his scumbag ways by watching Bully, so Bully will have to revert back to scumbag status to compete with Moose.

Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich had a gangbusters hoss fight at Bound For Glory. Slamovich hadn’t been seen after defeat until last week when she ambushed Grace on stage. Grace didn’t shy away from the idea of weapons and proposed Last Knockout Standing to settle it once and for all. This match is going to rock.

After Kaz vacated the X-Division title, an eight-man tournament was held to crown a new champion. Black Taurus and Trey Miguel are the final two ready to duel.

One Over Drive story that could become huge is the retirement of Mickie James. She is on her last rodeo to prove herself one final time. If James loses along the way, then she will retire. Taylor Wilde stepped up for the challenge as a first-time matchup. I certainly don’t expect Mickie to bow out here, but you never know.

Over Drive airs at 8 pm ET Friday night through Impact Plus, the Impact Ultimate Insider membership on YouTube, and Fite TV. The free pre-show kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on YouTube.

