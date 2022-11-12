Impact’s Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin tied the knot

WRESTLING WEDDING! But, you know, not the kind where there are six objections, the minister turns out to be the groom’s enemy’s long-lost brother, and the bride gets attacked by the person she’s feuding with who hid in the suspiciously large cake set up in the ring.

This one was just a couple of people in love who happened to meet at work.

Steve Maclin (real name Steve Kupryk) and Deonna Purrazzo met while they were both at WWE. Now, they wrestle for Impact, and they’re husband and wife.

Good morning.



Love,

The Kupryks pic.twitter.com/aDHhCbcsW8 — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) November 11, 2022

The couple told Sports Illustrated chose Nov. 10 to get married because Purrazzo wants a fall wedding, Marine veteran Maclin like the ides of getting hitched on the Corps’ birthday, and it was the day their a lot of their friends who work at AEW and WWE could attend since those companies don’t tape on Thursdays.

One of those friends was someone who just suffered a devastating loss. Westin Blake was his old tag partner’s the best man, and his daughter with late wife Sara Lee were Purrazzo’s flower girls.

❤️A celebration of Love ❤️



Cheers to the new Mr. & Mrs.

Beautiful moment with Beautiful people



Love you 2 pic.twitter.com/g8lOwabxQr — Westin Blake (@TheWestinBlake) November 12, 2022

Looks like a beautiful day all around, and a reminder to cherish every day we get with the people we love.

My dream come true. pic.twitter.com/XuzWPo7xxB — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) November 12, 2022

Congrats to Mr. & Mrs. Kupryk!