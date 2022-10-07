Impact Bound For Glory preview: Surprises, hosses, and swerves

The biggest night of the year is here for Impact with Bound For Glory. Let’s break down the intriguing elements of the marquee event.

The Bound For Glory broadcast is scheduled to start at 8 pm ET Friday, October 7 available through Fite TV (here). The PPV card includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (c) vs. Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley

"Speedball" Mike Bailey (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka

Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka Call Your Shot Gauntlet: PCO, Rich Swann, Heath, Gisele Shaw, Bobby Fish, Bhupinder Gujjar, Steve Maclin, Moose, Sami Callihan, Eric Young, Johnny Swinger, Joe Hendry, Killer Kelly, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, plus five surprise entrants

Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

The free pre-show at 7:30 pm ET on YouTube features:

Impact Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) open challenge

Raven inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame

From a quality standpoint, the show is stacked with potential excitement top to bottom. Each match has a possible direction that would shake up Impact.

The biggest bombshell could be the end of Mickie James’ career. She is on her last rodeo with an unofficial stipulation of retirement upon her next loss. I think this story has lots of mileage left, so I would be shocked if Yim finishes Hardcore Country. However, the carrot is there for temptation to see if James lives to fight another day. That in itself is enough to sell the match.

The tag team and X divisions could roll on with the status quo or produce intrigue in the fallout. I don’t think there would be any complaints if VXT, OGK, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey all retain. Each match will likely be entertaining in their own way. I have my eye on Bailey and Frankie Kazarian as a show-stealer. If any titles do change hands, it would be a feel-good story to see Kaz return to prove he’s still at the top of his game. The Motor City Machine Guns would make Impact proud by reclaiming the tag titles from Honor No More rapscallions. Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka holding gold would be party central with bottomless mimosas.

Surprise? Surprise! Bound For Glory has at least six surprise appearances up their sleeve. Brian Myers called out anyone from anywhere in an open challenge for Impact’s internet title. I’m not expecting a big name, but I am expecting a popular name. Personally, I’m hoping for Danhausen, but he’ll likely be busy with AEW’s live Rampage/Battle of the Belts IV. The return of Su Yung in this spot would be a hoot. The Call Your Shot Gauntlet has five spots specifically for surprises. I’d bet that two will be Shark Boy and the Kiss Demon. Of the remaining slots, I’d guess two for nostalgia pops and one for an injury return or debut.

Sticking on the surprise tip, the Call Your Shot winner could call his shot at the world title before the shows concludes. Moose did that last year stealing the glory from Josh Alexander.

The Knockouts Championship bout is the one I’m most eager for. Jordynne Grace versus Masha Slamovich is going to be hoss central. It is guaranteed to be a slobberknocker. On top of hoss fight action, Impact has done a great job in building Slamovich for this moment. Either Slamovich wins as a breakout star or Grace cements her legacy as champion. It is a win-win situation for Impact no matter who wins.

The main event between Josh Alexander and Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship received a last-minute layer of drama when Alisha Edwards issued an ultimatum to her husband. It is time for him to choose between Honor No More or his marriage. This twist could unfold as a heel swerve from Alisha or set the table for Eddie to find redemption if Honor No More collapses. One thing is certain though. Alexander and Edwards are going to rock the ring to put on a show.

Bound For Glory should be a lot of fun with a basement of solid matches for a pleasant evening of wrestling and a ceiling of chaos breaking loose to completely change Impact’s landscape.

Share your Bound For Glory predictions. Which matches have you amped for Friday night’s festivities?