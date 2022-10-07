Impact Knockouts Championship contract signing ends in violence

Ooh, a contract signing in professional wrestling? Surely, that must mean it ends in violence. Impact didn’t disappoint when Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich squared off prior to the Knockouts Championship bout at Bound For Glory.

Scott D’Amore conducted the contract signing in the main event segment on Impact Wrestling. After putting over Slamovich as a buzzsaw and Grace as a juggernaut, he handed the paperwork to the challenger. Slamovich picked up the microphone but declined to speak. Contract signed.

The champion had her turn to say her piece. Grace respects Slamovich’s domination climbing the ladder to a title shot, but she isn’t ready to hand over the championship. Grace plans to teach a hard lesson in providing the opportunity for Slamovich to learn from defeat. Contract signed.

The proceedings appeared to be finished, then Slamovich replied with one line in Russian. When asked to explain in English, Slamovich coldly stated, “Masha’s going to kill you.” Fight!

Slamovich flipped the table onto Grace and stomped her adversary. Grace rallied for a musclebuster, but Slamovich escaped to counter for a Snow Plow through the table. The challenger stood tall holding the title to close the show.

Impact has done an excellent job in building Slamovich as an unstoppable monster during her undefeated streak. Slamovich executed well in her own right to make this title fight feel special. The Russian’s confident smirk after delivering her killer line was money. Slamovich versus Grace has Impact fight-of-the-year potential as a hoss fight supreme.

The full card for Bound For Glory includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

The free pre-show will air:

Impact Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) open challenge

Bound For Glory is scheduled for Friday, October 7. The PPV will be available through Fite TV (here).

