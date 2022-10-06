Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka Havok reveal new team name prior to Impact tag title fight

What’s a tag team without an official name? Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary are known as Ragnarök, Rosemary and Havok are known as Decay, but Taya and Jessicka were nameless prior to the Knockouts tag team title challenge at Bound For Glory. That situation was recently rectified.
When angry Havok morphed into fun-loving Jessicka, an instant connection sizzled with Taya over their love of mimosas and battle coats. As Jessicka explained, they are death wrapped in a whole lot of pretty. Introducing the Death Dollz.
The Death Dollz T-Shirt is AVAILABLE NOW
Here:
The Death Dollz competed on Impact Wrestling in a warm-up match against the Swingerellas. They worked out team chemistry as Taya hit a sliding German suplex to set up Jessicka for the Sickishi Driver for victory.
SICKISHI DRIVER! @FearHavok #IMPACTonAXSTV
Backstage, the Knockouts tag champs were not concerned about the upcoming challenge. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green beat Taya and Rosemary so bad to win the belts that Ragnarök had to be repackaged. VXT plans to vex the world in victory.
.@MeanGiaMiller caught up with @ImChelseaGreen & @DeonnaPurrazzo to get their thoughts on @thetayavalkyrie and @FearHavok before they battle TOMORROW NIGHT at #BoundForGlory!
Order on @FiteTV:
Death Dollz versus VXT for tag team gold will take place at Bound For Glory on Friday, October 7. The PPV is available through Fite TV (here).
.@thetayavalkyrie and @FearHavok, now known as the Death Dolls take on @ImChelseaGreen & @DeonnaPurrazzo for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at #BoundForGlory!
Order on @FiteTV:
Is the Death Dollz name a hit or miss?
