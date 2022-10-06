Joe Hendry, Killer Kelly, and more have chance to earn title shot at Impact Bound For Glory

Joe Hendry has been motivating Impact viewers through a series of cheeky vignettes. Now, he’s making his move to return to an Impact ring with a title shot up for grabs at Bound For Glory.

Hendry entered the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, which is comparable to the Royal Rumble. The winner will earn the right to call their shot at any Impact title at any time. Hendry made his announcement in style similar to his previous vignettes by turning someone else’s bad news into song and dance.

One spot remained open for the gauntlet match. Shogun, Jason Hotch, and Jack Price discussed going for glory to enter the contest. Hotch went to knock on the door of Impact head honcho Scott D’Amore, however, Hendry exited at the same time to inform that he took the final slot. Hotch was bummed, but that didn’t stop Hendry’s music from playing. Everyone backstage started dancing and waving their hands side to side.

Hendry wasn’t the only fresh addition revealed during Impact Wrestling. Killer Kelly, Tasha Steelz, and Savannah Evans also entered the mix. Kelly was in the middle of delivering a promo package to call her shot when Steelz and Evans intruded to beat that ass as payback.

The Call Your Shot lineup currently includes PCO, Rich Swann, Heath, Gisele Shaw, Bobby Fish, Bhupinder Gujjar, Steve Maclin, Moose, Sami Callihan, Eric Young, Johnny Swinger, Joe Hendry, Killer Kelly, Tasha Steelz, and Savannah Evans. That leaves five spots as surprise entrants for a total of 20 competitors.

Bound For Glory goes live Friday, October 7 at 8 pm ET. The PPV can be viewed through Fite TV (here).

Who is your pick to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet? Do you believe in Joe Hendry? Which surprises are you hoping to see?