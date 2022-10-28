Bully Ray has a new enemy in Impact

Bully Ray has made a lot of enemies over the years in Impact. Now, it looks like Bully has a new nemesis to fight. The difference is that Bully wasn’t the scumbag on this occasion.

Bully returned to Impact looking to make peace with his past transgressions by doing things the right way for once. After winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, he has his eyes on the Impact World Championship. Bully publicly declared to current champion Josh Alexander that there would be no funny business with a sneaky cash-in. Bully will be straight up when he comes for the title.

The problem is that nobody believes Bully due to his treacherous past. Tommy Dreamer is his only friend in Impact, and not even Dreamer fully trusts Bully.

Someone is aiming to capitalize on this scenario. Last week, Ace Austin was assaulted in the parking lot. The perpetrator remains a mystery at the moment, but fingers are being pointed at Bully. This week on Impact Wrestling saw Bully at his wit’s end with the accusations, and one man in particular sticking in his craw.

The Bullet Club didn’t buy Bully’s denials. Words got heated. Bully apologized one more time. When pressed for who could have executed the attack, Bully suggested Moose. Dreamer tried to make peace and clashed with Chris Bey. A match was made for later in the evening. After the Bullet Club exited, Dreamer requested that Bully stay in the back for this match. Dreamer was losing patience at the drama that comes with befriending Bully.

Once the match started, it didn’t take long for Bully to arrive on the scene to balance the presence of Ace ringside. Just as Dreamer predicted, drama followed Bully. Dreamer had momentum for a superplex when Moose decided to mosey down the ramp and bicker with Bully. Moose wasn’t happy about Bully throwing him under the bus as a suspect.

Moose got his payback by tripping Bey and blaming it on Bully. That stoked the fires between Bully and the Bullet Club. Bey managed to prevail anyway by escaping a Death Valley Driver to hit the Art of Finesse cutter to win.

Backstage, Bully lost his cool at nobody trusting him. Bully threatened to get violent next time Moose gets involved.

Impact is crafting an interesting story of pushing Bully to his breaking point. Dealing with Moose will be a test to see where Bully stands. Even though Bully wants to do things the right way with Alexander, walking down that dark road against Moose might push him over the edge with no turning back. After getting a taste of his former villainous nature to deal with Moose, Bully may not be able to resist the urge to be a scumbag when the time comes to cash in for his world title shot.

Do you believe Bully Ray will be honorable in the end?