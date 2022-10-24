Title change, ex-AEW wrestler joins faction at Impact taping (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling taped some upcoming episodes of television on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas. The material will make up several shows that will build toward Nov. 18’s Over Drive streaming special.

The headline happenings were Joe Hendry winning his first Impact title when he beat Bryan Myers for the Digital Media championship, and a shake-up in the Violent By Design stable that had been led by Eric Young. We also found out who will be facing off for the vacant X-Division belt, and found out Bully Ray will be able to tell himself to get the tables at Over Drive.

Here’s what happened on Fri., Oct. 21, courtesy of PWInsider & Wrestling Observer:

• Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid in an X-Division title tournament quarterfinal match • Trey Miguel def. Alan Angels in an X-Division title tournament quarterfinal match • PJ Black def. Yuya Uemura in an X-Division title tournament quarterfinal match • Mike Bailey def. Kenny King in an X-Division title tournament quarterfinal match • Savannah Evans def. a local talent. The unnamed wrestler was apparently supposed to face Tasha Steelz, but Steelz ordered Evans to deal with her instead • Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian def. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) • Chris Bey def. Tommy Dreamer • Savannah Evans def. Jessicka • Matt Cardona def. Alex Shelley. The Major Players (Cardona & Brian Myers) attacked the Motor City Machine Guns (Shelley & Chris Sabin) after the match, but Tag champs Rhino & Heath made the save • Joe Hendry defeated Raj Singh • Mickie James, Jordynne Grace & Taylor Wilde def. VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo) & Gisele Shaw • PCO def. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight • Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young never got started because Violent By Design (with new member Alan Angels, formerly of AEW’s Dark Order) attacked Callihan • Ace Austin def. Moose

And a rundown from Sat., Oct. 22, from the same sources:

• Trey Miguel defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey by disqualification after Kenny King interfered in their X-Division title tournament semifinal • Joe Hendry def. Brian Myers to win the Digital Media Championship. Interference by Matt Cardona brought out Heath & Rhino, who chased him to the back. • Mickie James def. Chelsea Green • Bully Ray def. Zicky Dice. Moose attacked Bully post-match, spearing him through a table, so Ray challenged him to a Tables Match at Over Drive. • Jordynne Grace def. Giselle Shaw to retain the Knockouts championship • Taya Valkyrie def. Tasha Steelz. Savannah Evans attacked Rosemary & Valkyrie afterwards, so Jessicka made the save. • Black Taurus def. PJ Black in an X-Division title tournament semifinal match • Steve Maclin def. Tommy Dreamer • Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def. Aussie Open, Motor City Machine Guns and Raj Singh & Shera in a 4Way • Sami Callihan def. Eric Young in a Double Jeopardy match (they had to bust open their opponent then pin them to win). VBD left Young in the ring after his loss.

Sound like a good way to spend the next couple Thursday nights?