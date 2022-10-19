Willie Mack explains his exit from Impact

After four years with Impact Wrestling, Willie Mack decided to exit the company. Chocolate Thunder explained his decision in an interview with Denise Salcedo backstage at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3.

When asked why Mack decided to part ways with Impact, he explained:

“Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing. Because they promised one thing, and I said, you know what, I’m not accepting that. So I went back to where I started on the independents. Even though it’s a tough grind, but at least I’m having fun and getting to travel and meeting people that I ain’t seen in years. And it’s good to be able to do your own thing. Like I can pick up the phone and say, alight, I can be there Monday, nah, I can’t do that, I’m already booked here and stuff like that. It feels great.”

About his feelings leaving Impact, Mack responded:

“Well, of course, I felt bummed out, because a bunch of my friends knew what I was going to do. And like they said, no, stay, and I’m like, nah, I’ve got to do this on my own. I’m just proving a point. And, I see them every now and again. But hopefully if anything changes in the future, I might be back. But who knows, it’s wrestling.”

Mack’s short term goals are to wrestle in as many places as he can, and he’s doing just that. Mack is coming off competing at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City where he received the spotlight for a dance segment with a national sponsor named Dr. Simi.

Mack is vying for the new XPW Fite TV Title on October 22.

THIS SATURDAY #XPWHalloweenInHell streams LIVE on #FITE.



10pm ET/ 7pm PT



: https://t.co/rA38ejyq3o



Join us one hour prior for the FREE Preshow

https://t.co/CHbn9Qyfmu



The XPW Wrestling pic.twitter.com/sXMm0aOR0o — XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) October 16, 2022

He will make his GCW debut on October 29 in Los Angeles.

*LA UPDATE*



Just Signed:



WILLIE MACK makes his GCW Debut on October 29th at #GCWHitEmUp!



Plus:

Nick Gage in action!

Janela/Starboy vs SPS (Steel Cage Match)

Blake

Lio

Deppen

Jordan



Tix:https://t.co/Kz7AXaMNCz



Sat 10/29 - 8PM PST

Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/z6IBR5Gxcr — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 17, 2022

Then, Mack will return to MLW for the Fightland show on October 30 in Philadelphia.

Rush vs Fatu

Hammer vs EJ Nduka

Real 1 vs Mance

British Bulldogs vs Bomaye Fight Club

Willie Mack vs. Tankman



PHILLY | https://t.co/0qvY4qTVoL pic.twitter.com/bBJnOLwKk8 — MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 15, 2022

The lesson here is to always bet on Mack.