 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Willie Mack explains his exit from Impact

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

After four years with Impact Wrestling, Willie Mack decided to exit the company. Chocolate Thunder explained his decision in an interview with Denise Salcedo backstage at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3.

When asked why Mack decided to part ways with Impact, he explained:

“Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing. Because they promised one thing, and I said, you know what, I’m not accepting that. So I went back to where I started on the independents. Even though it’s a tough grind, but at least I’m having fun and getting to travel and meeting people that I ain’t seen in years. And it’s good to be able to do your own thing. Like I can pick up the phone and say, alight, I can be there Monday, nah, I can’t do that, I’m already booked here and stuff like that. It feels great.”

About his feelings leaving Impact, Mack responded:

“Well, of course, I felt bummed out, because a bunch of my friends knew what I was going to do. And like they said, no, stay, and I’m like, nah, I’ve got to do this on my own. I’m just proving a point. And, I see them every now and again. But hopefully if anything changes in the future, I might be back. But who knows, it’s wrestling.”

Mack’s short term goals are to wrestle in as many places as he can, and he’s doing just that. Mack is coming off competing at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City where he received the spotlight for a dance segment with a national sponsor named Dr. Simi.

Mack is vying for the new XPW Fite TV Title on October 22.

He will make his GCW debut on October 29 in Los Angeles.

Then, Mack will return to MLW for the Fightland show on October 30 in Philadelphia.

The lesson here is to always bet on Mack.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats