Bullet Club member re-signs with Impact

The Ultimate Finesser is staying with Impact. Chris Bey re-signed with the company for a multiyear deal.

Bey originally signed with Impact in 2020. He had offers from competing companies, however, he chose to make an impact with the promotion he was a childhood fan of. Highlights of Bey’s Impact run so far include winning the X-Division Championship and joining the Bullet Club. To get a feel of the Ultimate Finesser’s skills, take a peak at Bey challenging “Speedball” Mike Bailey for X-Division gold.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Bey’s new contract will allow him to participate with New Japan Pro Wrestling. His future goals include winning the Impact World Championship and wrestling at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom annual event.

In my opinion, this is a valuable signing for Impact. Bey can be a foundation piece for years to come. At only 26 years of age, he should continue to improve over time. Bey already has a strong base of charisma, promo ability, and high-flying creativity in the ring. The sky is the limit for his potential in the Impact Zone.

Bey also has a music album dropping soon. Check out the music video for, “Best Version,” to get a taste.

How high are you on Chris Bey’s future with Impact?